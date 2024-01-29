Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Marshall Rosichuk to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective January 27, 2024. The appointment of Mr. Rosichuk remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Rosichuk is a seasoned financial executive with twenty (20+) years experience as a CFO, Corporate Controller and Consultant to public and private companies in the service, manufacturing and construction sectors. Prior to joining BuildDirect, Mr. Rosichuk previously held roles as CFO of Cantega Technologies Inc. and senior finance roles with Raydan Manufacturing Inc. Mr. Rosichuk is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant and also received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

"We are excited to welcome Marshall to the BuildDirect team. His experience and skill set will be an asset to BuildDirect and its operations as we continue to execute against our omnichannel strategy," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the continued execution against the Company's omnichannel strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein

as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

