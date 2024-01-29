

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased for the second straight month in December, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.5 percent recovery in the previous month.



Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in the motor trade, rising 5.2 percent. This was followed by other retail sales with a 2.7 percent gain. Sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles were up 2.1 percent.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales rose 0.3 percent over the month.



Meanwhile, sales of books, newspapers, and stationery fell 2.8 percent since November, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialised stores dropped by 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to a 5-month high of 3.9 percent from 1.1 percent in November.



Data showed that the sales value advanced 6.9 percent annually and by 2.1 percent monthly in December.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken