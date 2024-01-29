Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Provides Operational Update for the Topaz Helium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the Company's news release dated January 10th, 2024 and report that mobilisation of the Capstar drill rig is currently underway.

Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well* is expected to begin February 2nd, located within 20m of the original LOD-6 discovery well. Last week, the conductor was safely and successfully installed, utilizing a smaller rig (see Figure 1) that has since demobilized from site. Drilling and well testing is anticipated to be completed within one month inclusive of a comprehensive open-hole wireline logging suite acquired by Baker Hughes. Following rig release, a well testing package will mobilise to site to conduct flow testing and pressure build-up operations.

The Company's CEO and General Manager of Operations are both on site in preparation for commencing Jetstream #1, and will be there for the duration of the drill program.

Figure 1. The conductor being installed on site, in preparation for the arrival of the Capstar rig.

* In the State of Minnesota, the regulatory term is 'exploratory boring'.

IPO financing

In a follow up to the Company's news release on August 15, 2023, that in addition to the commission paid to the Agent, the Company paid $44,771 and issued 159,236 non-transferable share purchase warrants on the same terms to Auctus Advisers LLP who acted as the UK placing agent to the Company.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. It is dedicated to defining and developing primary helium assets. Its portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences identified at each. Topaz is the Company's flagship, having been drilled and flowing a remarkably high helium concentration of 10.5%. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

