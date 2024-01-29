Anzeige
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P accredited by BNDES with FINAME code

SALVADOR, Brazil, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Tracker, part of Trina Solar Co., Ltd., has obtained a FINAME (Machinery and Equipment Financing) code for its Vanguard 1P single axis trackers from the Brazilian National Social Development Bank (BNDES), guaranteeing greater financial benefits to customers and giving greater guarantee of underlining Trina's commitment to its presence and its service located and centralized in Brazil.


FINAME is a financing program created by BNDES, aimed at companies interested in purchasing Brazilian-made machinery and equipment, where the biggest attraction of this line of credit is the reduced interest rates, as it has subsidies from the federal government. There are a series of criteria that must be met, including the rate of nationalization of local manufacturing of the components and the local workforce to produce the components before the Factory and Product-Tracker enterprise receive the FINAME code.

The Vanguard 1P series, TrinaTracker's flagship product, incorporates advanced AI technology, SuperTrack intelligent self-learning algorithms, to optimize panel angle and movement, and can be adapted to various light and terrain conditions.

Marcus Fabrino, head of TrinaTracker in Latin America and the Caribbean, said Vanguard 1P solar trackers, equipped with SuperTrack, can additionally increase power generation by up to 8%.

The executive also highlighted other local initiatives offered by the company, such as installation training on trina's facility, technical assistance for customers and a guaranteed stock of equipment and parts for quick replacement during the operation and maintenance of their plants. These are key points to guarantee the customers will have full technical support during the whole lifetime of the pv plants.

A localized supply chain is also a strong guarantee for customers, who play a fundamental role in an index highly considered in the FINAME evaluation. Trina Tracker's recent localization includes establishing the first solar tracker factory outside China and Spain in Salvador, Bahia, State of Brazil.

Marcos Michel Frank, head of TrinaTracker Manufacturing and Supply Chain in Brazil, said the opening of the Brazilian factory increases the company's annual production capacity to 10 GW, representing a major advancement in TrinaTracker's global manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, TrinaTracker, recognized as one of the top five tracker suppliers in Latin America and the Caribbean region, has a full regional services team to ensure efficient and accurate delivery and services, reinforcing Trina's presence in this market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328179/TrinaTracker___Solar_Panels.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-vanguard-1p-accredited-by-bndes-with-finame-code-302046380.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
