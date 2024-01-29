NetBet.it partners with Spinomenal

NetBet Italy joins with games provider Spinomenal.

ROME, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - one of the leading online global casinos - brings Spinomenal's games to their avid community of players.

NetBet Italy's partnership with Spinomenal adds even more games to their constantly expanding libraries. Currently consisting of over thousands of online games, NetBet Italy boasts one of the most diverse online gaming spaces available for players in various markets.

Spinomenal develops creative games that offer speed, reliability, and diversity to their users, and regularly releases high-quality games.

This partnership with Spinomenal - home to many well-loved casino games including Majestic King, Demi Gods 2, Book of Demi Gods 2 and more - promises to bring a great deal of excitement for the player community for NetBet Italy.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "Spinomenal's games will be great pleasure for our players and will bring a great deal of enjoyment and variety to our already extensive games library."

Lior Shvartz, CEO for Spinomenal, commented: "Our relationship with NetBet continues to be extremely productive and we're eager to strengthen our ties as we launch in Italy together. NetBet has a commanding influence in Italy, so it's a wonderful chance to get our games in front of more slot enthusiasts."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.