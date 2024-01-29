

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK), a German company focused on construction, engineering, and services, announced on Monday that it expects the full-year revenue to be in line with its previous outlook.



The company expects full-year revenue to be within the outlook range of 4.300 to 4.600 billion euros.



EBITA margin is now expected to be at 4.3 percent, exceeding the outlook of 3.8 percent to 4.1 percent.



The operative EBITA margin has developed towards the upper end of the outlook and is expected to amount to 4 percent.



Bilfinger is scheduled to release its annual preliminary business figures on February 14.



