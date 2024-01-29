Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
29.01.24
09:15 Uhr
2,680 Euro
+0,020
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 13:30
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 26 January 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 241.33 238.84
NAV with debt at fair value 246.10 243.60

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

29 January 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
