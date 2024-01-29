

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fractyl Health, Inc., in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday said it expects to price the initial public offering or IPO of 7.33 million shares to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



The company has applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'GUTS'.



The closing of the offering is conditioned upon Nasdaq's final approval of listing application.



The underwriters may also exercise their option to purchase up to an additional 1.10 million shares, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, for 30 days after the date of the prospectus.



Fractyl Health estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be around $99.0 million based on an assumed initial public offering price of $15.00 per share, or approximately $114.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.



The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to complete the ongoing Revitalize-1 pivotal clinical study of Revita and fund the Remain-1 study, and fund the continued preclinical development of our Rejuva gene therapy candidates, among others.



The metabolic therapeutics company, which calls self an emerging growth company, noted that its lead product candidate Revita DMR System, or Revita, has obtained Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Revita is an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a major pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.



The company is also developing Rejuva, a novel, locally administered, adeno-associated virus, or AAV, delivered pancreatic gene therapy, or PGTx, platform.



