

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economy contracted for the third straight quarter in the three months ending December, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product fell a non-adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, following a 0.7 percent decrease in the third quarter. Thus, the country remained in recession for the second successive quarter.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP also fell 0.2 percent in the December quarter after remaining flat in the previous quarter.



On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted GDP advanced 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the September quarter.



During the whole year 2023, overall GDP declined by 0.6 percent compared to 2022.



Detailed data for the final-quarter figure is set to be released on February 29.



