Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present January 31 at The Microcap Conference and Participate in a Fireside Chat February 1 at the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, will present in person on January 31, 2024 at The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey and participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health's Presentation at The Microcap Conference

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 from 10:25-10:45 AM Eastern Standard Time in Track 1

Where: The Microcap Conference is taking place at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, 2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

To register to attend the conference, click here.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health's Virtual Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference

When: The webcasted fireside chat will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 3:30pm Eastern Standard Time at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/jagx/2084640. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings: Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/winter2024invreg/.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar Health management will present January 31, 2024 and February 1, 2024 at The Microcap Conference and on February 1, 2024 at the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

