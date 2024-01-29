Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.01.2024 | 14:50
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koch Industries: KOCH INVESTS: Building an Energy-Efficient Recycling Steel Rebar Mill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Koch Industries

Koch Minerals & Trading (KM&T) recently participated in a $700 million debt and equity financing round for Hybar, a newly formed company that plans to build, start up and operate a technologically advanced and energy-efficient scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill in Arkansas.

  • KM&T joined TPG Rise Climate and Global Principal Partners in the investment, $470 million of which will be spent to build the mill, with the remainder used to start up and operate it, build a solar power plant and port facility, and pay certain debt service costs during construction.

BY THE NUMBERS:

  • The mill is expected to take 22 months to build on a 1,300-acre site with direct access to barge, rail, and truck transportation options.
  • Hybar plans to produce 630,000 tons of rebar annually with approximately 154 employees, or 4,090 tons per employee.

WHY KOCH INVESTED: "We're excited to support Hybar in bringing this transformational scrap metal recycling facility to market," said Vance Holtzman, senior vice president of KM&T Investments. "Moving forward, we see this as a mutually beneficial partnership, matching KM&T's capabilities with the Hybar and TPG teams' proven track record in developing innovative projects that meet market needs."

  • The partnership with Hybar follows a successful investment in Big River Steel, which was subsequently fully acquired by U.S. Steel.
  • KM&T subsidiary Koch Metallics will provide metallics procurement services to Hybar and risk management services to Hybar customers.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "We're proud to have the backing of Koch Minerals & Trading as part of a group of investors that see the potential promise of our innovative scrap metal recycling steel rebar technology," said Hybar CEO Dave Stickler.

GO DEEPER: Read more about Koch Minerals & Trading.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Koch Industries on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Koch Industries
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/koch-industries
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Koch Industries



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.