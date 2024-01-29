Koch Industries: KOCH INVESTS: Building an Energy-Efficient Recycling Steel Rebar Mill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Koch Industries

Koch Minerals & Trading (KM&T) recently participated in a $700 million debt and equity financing round for Hybar, a newly formed company that plans to build, start up and operate a technologically advanced and energy-efficient scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill in Arkansas.

KM&T joined TPG Rise Climate and Global Principal Partners in the investment, $470 million of which will be spent to build the mill, with the remainder used to start up and operate it, build a solar power plant and port facility, and pay certain debt service costs during construction.

BY THE NUMBERS:

The mill is expected to take 22 months to build on a 1,300-acre site with direct access to barge, rail, and truck transportation options.

Hybar plans to produce 630,000 tons of rebar annually with approximately 154 employees, or 4,090 tons per employee.

WHY KOCH INVESTED: "We're excited to support Hybar in bringing this transformational scrap metal recycling facility to market," said Vance Holtzman, senior vice president of KM&T Investments. "Moving forward, we see this as a mutually beneficial partnership, matching KM&T's capabilities with the Hybar and TPG teams' proven track record in developing innovative projects that meet market needs."

The partnership with Hybar follows a successful investment in Big River Steel, which was subsequently fully acquired by U.S. Steel.

KM&T subsidiary Koch Metallics will provide metallics procurement services to Hybar and risk management services to Hybar customers.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "We're proud to have the backing of Koch Minerals & Trading as part of a group of investors that see the potential promise of our innovative scrap metal recycling steel rebar technology," said Hybar CEO Dave Stickler.

