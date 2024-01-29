NTT DATA and CYFIRMA Announce Global Strategic Partnership in the AI-powered Cyber Threat Intelligence Field

CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR enhances NTT DATA's Threat Management capabilities

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and CYFIRMA, the leading provider of external threat landscape management platform company, today announced global strategic partnership. This collaboration builds on NTT DATA's recently announced New Global Cybersecurity Strategy and enhances its Threat Management capabilities of NTT DATA's global cybersecurity services portfolio. Together, NTT DATA and CYFIRMA provide a new approach to managing cybersecurity where government and businesses are equipped to shift their cyber defence strategies from reactive to predictive using real-time intelligence.

The volatile geopolitical climate, economic uncertainty and rapid technology development have seen the rise of cyberattacks where sophisticated threat actors leverage cutting-edge technology to engage in malicious campaigns with devastating financial, reputational impact and even the loss of human lives. As the threat landscape becomes increasingly complex and dynamic, NTT DATA and CYFIRMA have joined forces to provide comprehensive external threat landscape management services tailored to the specific needs of each customer.

The partnership leverages CYFIRMA's cutting-edge AI-powered cyber intelligence platform, DeCYFIR, which enables organizations to proactively identify, monitor, and respond to cyber threats. DeCYFIR empowers organizations to stay ahead of threat actors and identify potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by providing attack surface discovery, vulnerability intelligence, brand intelligence, digital risk monitoring, situational awareness, third-party risk monitoring and cyber-intelligence on a single pane of glass. With this partnership, CYFIRMA and NTT DATA aim to transform risk mitigation approach by using DeCYFIR as the neuro-center of cyber defence in NTT DATA's Unified Managed Detection and Response service. By leveraging the actionable insights and intelligence from DeCYFIR, NTT DATA will implement mitigation strategies that cover people, process, and technology across global enterprise customers.

"At NTT DATA, we constantly strive to offer our clients the most advanced and reliable solutions in collaboration with strategic partners to address their evolving IT and security needs. Partnering with CYFIRMA and harnessing DeCYFIR's advanced threat intelligence globally is a significant step towards enhancing our Threat Management capabilities," remarked Hidehiko Tanaka, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Innovation General Headquarters, NTT DATA Group Corporation. "With this partnership, we aim to provide our global enterprise customers with a robust defence mechanism to proactively detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber risks effectively. The integration of DeCYFIR with NTT DATA's global expertise reinforces the commitment of both companies to provide unparalleled cybersecurity services, offering enterprises real-time visibility into potential threats and vulnerabilities across their digital assets," he added.

"We are thrilled to join forces with NTT DATA, a global leader in IT services, to revolutionize how businesses approach cybersecurity. We have built DeCYFIR with the aim to unify multiple disparate security capabilities and help organizations deliver personalized and advanced threat indicators that can cut out the noise, direct resources to mitigate the most critical risk, and drive much-needed efficiency into cyber defence practices. With DeCYFIR at the core of NTT DATA's Security Operations Centers, enterprises can proactively anticipate cyber threats, enabling them to stay ahead in this ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, we give organizations the confidence to digitalize their business, tap into the power of interconnection, and drive hyper growth knowing that they are well-equipped with the best cyber-intelligence technology coupled with the brightest security talents," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA.

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is an external threat landscape management platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver early warning, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. Our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platforms provide the hacker's view with deep insights into the external cyber landscape, helping clients prepare for impending attacks. CYFIRMA is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the US, and the EU. Customers include both government as well as Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, industrial products, natural resources and pharmaceutical industries. https://www.cyfirma.com/

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

