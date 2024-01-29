The Macomb Group Gears Up Expansion With A New Indianapolis Location

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / The Macomb Group is pleased to announce their expansion in Indiana with a 40,000 square foot building located at 3740 Hanna Circle in Indianapolis. Strategically located just off I-465 and I-70, the location is near the Indianapolis International Airport. Being situated in the beltway circling Indianapolis will allow for seamless transit for their customers to get materials. The new regional branch will be supported by existing operations throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Macomb Group is speedily underway cultivating an experienced inside/outside sales team that will ensure their success in Indiana and beyond. The growing activity in Indianapolis and the surrounding markets has created a greater need for the customer service driven model The Macomb Group is known for. Scott Henegar, Chief Operating Officer of The Macomb Group said, "We have served the market for many years from existing locations in Jeffersonville IN and Cincinnati OH and have local staff in place familiar with the Central Indiana customer base and needs."

The branch will serve a wide variety of commercial and industrial customers bolstered by the team and expansive warehouse. "We're bringing the full scope of pipe, valve, and fitting product as well as Macomb Group's product specialty offerings and expertise in such areas as Fire Fabrication, Custom Hose Assembly, Valve Automation and Instrumentation, Commercial Plumbing and Heating, Fusion and Specialty Plastics, and Lined Pipe to the area," Henegar said. The branch is on track to be operational by March 2024.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 24 service branches and over 600 employees in eight states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, general manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

