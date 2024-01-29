KeyBank Invests $150,000 in Center for the Homeless To Support New Next Program

Grant dollars will support Center for the Homeless' mission to break the cycle of homelessness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $150,000 in South Bend's Center for the Homeless, aimed at bolstering its brand new NEXT (Neighbors Excelling as Tenants) Program.

The NEXT program has been uniquely developed to help engage individuals who are living at the Center for the Homeless and are preparing to move out or who have recently moved into apartments or other housing. The 16-class curriculum is specifically designed to help educate this population on every aspect of finding and maintaining safe and permanent housing for themselves and their families. Most importantly, by creating good tenant practices will lead to creating good neighbors for community now and for the future. It's expected that 40 individuals will go through the program each year.

"For more than three decades, the Center for the Homeless has helped improve the lives of thousands of people across the greater South Bend area and is a major advocate for systemic change," said Bhumika Norris, KeyBank's Northern Indiana Market President. "We are thrilled to support the Center and its new NEXT program to promote safe, quality and affordable housing for the individuals and families they serve. The work their staff is doing to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors can achieve their goals and dreams is truly invaluable. Most importantly, creating good tenant practices will lead to creating good neighbors for our community now and for the future."

"We are so grateful to KeyBank for their steadfast support and for investing in the guests at CFH with their sponsorship of the NEXT initiative that will impact so many lives," said Steve Camilleri, Center for the Homeless Executive Director.

The Center for the Homeless is the South Bend area's largest residential facility for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. To date, the Center has served over 65,000 people and continues to serve as a place of hope and opportunity for the up to 200 people a night including children who walk through the front doors looking for safe shelter and a warm meal.

KeyBank has supported the Center for the Homeless since 1998.

Since 2017, Key has made community investments totaling more than $105 million in Northern Indiana which supports low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods through lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

ABOUT CENTER FOR THE HOMELESS

