Lightwork Therapy and Recovery: LightWork Therapy & Recovery Expands Services With Evening Outpatient Programs for Women

Expanding Access to Mental Health Care: LightWork Introduces Convenient Evening Outpatient Services for Women

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / LightWork Therapy & Recovery, a leading mental health clinic specializing in women's wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its new evening outpatient services. This expansion aims to serve the female community more effectively by providing expanded hours to accommodate the diverse schedules of women seeking mental health support.

LightWork Team

Addressing the Needs of the Modern Woman

In response to the growing demand for flexible mental health services, LightWork has extended its hours to include evening outpatient programs. These services are specifically designed to cater to working professionals, mothers, and students who may find it challenging to attend therapy sessions during traditional daytime hours.

"Our mission at LightWork Therapy & Recovery has always been to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care to women," said Jackie Lightner, Executive Director. "With our expanded evening hours, we are excited to offer more women the opportunity to receive the care they need at times that are most convenient for them."

An Inclusive and Supportive Environment

The new evening outpatient services will offer a range of therapeutic programs, including individual counseling, group therapy, and specialized workshops. These programs are designed to address a variety of mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, stress management, and life transitions, in a supportive and nurturing environment.

"We understand that women face unique challenges and responsibilities. Our expanded services are a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and support for the mental well-being of every woman in our community," added Molly Hoopes, LMHC, Clinical Director.

Commitment to Comprehensive Care

LightWork Therapy & Recovery is known for its comprehensive approach to mental health, integrating evidence-based therapies with holistic treatments to provide personalized care. The clinic's team of experienced therapists and mental health professionals are dedicated to empowering women to achieve mental, emotional, and overall well-being.

About LightWork Therapy & Recovery

LightWork Therapy & Recovery is a mental health clinic focused on addressing the specific mental health needs of women. With a commitment to providing compassionate and effective care, LightWork offers a range of therapeutic services tailored to the unique experiences and challenges faced by women in today's world.

For more information about LightWork Therapy & Recovery and the new evening outpatient services, please contact us.

Contact Information

Jackie Lightner, LICSW, MSW, RYT 200

Executive Director

jackie@lightworktr.com

978-302-4145

LightWork Therapy

300 Tradecenter Dr. Ste 2640, Woburn, MA

info@lightworktr.com

(617) 533-0250

SOURCE: LightWork Therapy & Recovery

View the original press release on newswire.com.