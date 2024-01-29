Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Jim Lichtman's Trust and Confidence: Inside the Battle Between the Secret Service and Ken Starr provides readers with an unprecedented examination into Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's battle with the Secret Service.

Starr relied on an anonymous source inside the Secret Service who falsely alleged that Lewis Merletti, the special agent in charge of the president's protective detail, secretly facilitated the Clinton/Lewinsky relationship in exchange for becoming director of the Secret Service.





Based on the best available evidence from previously unreleased documents from the National Archives, interviews with former Secret Service director Lewis Merletti, special counsel Jo Ann Harris, and several former Starr prosecutors, Lichtman fills a significant gap in what we know of Starr's investigation that has remained unreported, until now.

Jim Lichtman has been writing and speaking on ethics since 1995. Past clients include The Federal Dispute Resolution Conference, the Society of Actuaries, The American Bankers Association, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the Penn State Forum, and the U.S. Department of State. Op-eds have appeared in The Chicago Tribune, Philadelphia Inquirer, Huffington Post, Houston Chronicle, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, and The New York Times.

