Altasciences announced the appointment of James Brazeal as General Manager, Clinical Operations, at its clinical facility in Kansas City.

James joins Altasciences having previously worked as Vice President of Research at Akron Children's Hospital, and most recently as Vice President of Research Operations for Circuit Clinical.

"James' proven leadership skills, and deep knowledge of all phases of clinical research, will be invaluable in delivering expert guidance for our clients along their early-phase clinical journey," said Ingrid Holmes, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Altasciences.

With close to a decade of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, including clinical pharmacology, James will apply his knowledge to oversee the day-to-day management of clinical operations at Altasciences' 140-bed, Phase I, clinical pharmacology unit in Kansas City.

"It is rewarding to be joining a team that has been in place for almost three decades, a team committed to quality, excellence, integrity, and respect-focused on helping to bring better therapies to the patients who need them, faster," says James.

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services.

