

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) completed its purchase of Carmot Therapeutics Inc. The acquisition involved buying all outstanding shares and options of Carmot for $2.7 billion.



Additionally, Carmot's equity holders may receive up to $400 million based on the fulfillment of specific milestones.



This acquisition grants Roche access to Carmot's current R&D portfolio, including clinical and pre-clinical assets, as well as exclusive rights to Carmot's Chemotype Evolution discovery platform in metabolism. This move is set to bolster Roche's R&D endeavors and portfolio in the realms of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.



Following the completion of the acquisition, Carmot and its employees will become part of the Roche Group under the Pharmaceuticals Division.



