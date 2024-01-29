Specificity Inc.: Specificity Welcomes AdOps Expert Mukta Nandanwar to Spearhead Enhanced Optimization of Digital Campaigns

Has Already Positively Impacted Marketing Campaigns

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the recent addition of Mukta Nandanwar as the Director of Ad Operations (AdOps). With over three years of invaluable experience working with Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs), Customer Relationship Management systems (CRMs), and Marketing Automation Platforms (MAPs), Mukta brings a wealth of expertise to elevate Specificity's digital campaign optimization strategies.

Mukta's hands-on involvement in crafting effective go-to-market strategies for programmatic account-based advertising played a pivotal role in contributing to her previous company's market positioning and exponential growth. Notably, during her time at Kwanzoo, she was instrumental in driving successful demand generation initiatives, showcasing her ability to deliver impactful results in the dynamic digital marketing landscape.

Her proven track record is marked by the successful scaling of campaigns, defining Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), optimizing processes, and achieving significant results for her clients. Mukta has consistently demonstrated her ability to adapt to evolving industry trends, ensuring her campaigns stay ahead of the curve.

A key highlight of Mukta's career is her proficiency in building comprehensive dashboards for gathering insights, aiding businesses in making informed decisions on the effective allocation of media dollars. This strategic approach has not only optimized marketing budgets but also ensured that every campaign is directed towards achieving maximum impact.

With experience working with both enterprise B2B companies and high-growth Unicorn startups, Mukta brings a unique blend of skills and insights that align perfectly with Specificity's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions to their clients. She has extensive experience managing substantial campaign budgets and fine-tuning strategies for optimal results. Mukta has worked on campaigns as large as $180k per year, $250K per year or $40K per quarter. Some of her previous customers include AylaNetworks, HighRadius, and Millennium Systems International.

"We are delighted to welcome Mukta Nandanwar to the Specificity family," said Jason Wood, CEO at Specificity. "Her wealth of experience and proven track record in AdOps make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that Mukta's expertise will play a crucial role in elevating our digital campaign optimization strategies and furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Mukta Nandanwar expressed her excitement about joining Specificity, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Specificity team and contribute to its continued success in the digital marketing landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance and optimize our digital campaigns, ensuring that we exceed client expectations and drive measurable results."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

