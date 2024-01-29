HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.: HOOKIPA Pharma Provides Update on Business Priorities and Oncology Partnership Programs

HOOKIPA to prioritize clinical development of HB-200 for the treatment of HPV16+ head and neck cancers and Gilead-partnered programs in infectious disease



HOOKIPA will regain global development rights to HB-700 program for KRAS-mutated cancers from Roche; HOOKIPA remains eligible for milestone payment associated with submission of Investigational New Drug application



HOOKIPA will implement cost saving initiatives, including a reduction of workforce by approximately 30 percent



HOOKIPA maintains a strong cash position of $117.5 million as of December 31, 20231

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, 'HOOKIPA'), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that the Company will focus its resources in two strategic areas: (1) prioritize the clinical development of a randomized trial for its HB-200 program in human papillomavirus 16 positive (HPV16+) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and (2) its two Gilead-partnered infectious disease cure programs for hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus.

In the first-line setting HB-200, in combination with pembrolizumab, has demonstrated best-in-class antigen specific T cell activation and has doubled the historic objective response rates of standard of care treatment alone. The totality of the HB-200 data presents a clear opportunity for HOOKIPA to advance this program in a randomized trial starting in mid-2024.

"HOOKIPA has a tremendous opportunity to transform treatment of multiple disease areas using an entirely new class of medicines," said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. "As we move forward with our randomized trial for HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab, we have made an important decision to focus our resources and pursue this opportunity in earnest. We will focus on clinical delivery and execution so that we can help address a significant unmet need for patients with advanced HPV16+ head and neck cancer."

The Company also announced that it has received notification from Roche of their decision to terminate the collaboration and licensing agreement for HOOKIPA's HB-700 program in KRAS mutated cancers. To date, HOOKIPA has met all go-forward criteria under the agreement and remains eligible for a final milestone payment associated with IND submission. Effective April 25, 2024, HOOKIPA will regain full control of the associated intellectual property portfolio and have full collaboration and licensing rights for this program. As part of its strategic refocus, HOOKIPA will pause development activities related to HB-300 and most of its preclinical research activities.

HOOKIPA will reduce its workforce by approximately 30 percent and rebalance its cost structure in alignment with the new prioritization of the Company's programs. HOOKIPA maintains a strong cash position of $117.5 million1 as of December 31, 2023, and believes that the planned reductions will help to conserve resources and better align its organization in direct support of late-stage clinical development efforts.

Pipeline Update and Upcoming Catalysts-

The strategic priorities for HOOKIPA are to advance its clinical programs including HB-200 and its two Gilead-partnered infectious disease programs. The Company is planning to submit an IND for HB-700 in the first quarter of 2024 and will begin searching for a collaboration partner. At this time, the company will not pursue further preclinical programs into development and pause further development of its HB-300 to conserve capital and ensure pipeline success and operational efficiency.

Program Indication Upcoming Catalysts Oncology Programs HB-200 HPV16+ HNSCC Additional first-line data for HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab (1H 2024)

Initiation of randomized trial (mid-2024) HB-700 KRAS IND submission (1Q 2024)

Publication of preclinical research (1H 2024)

Search for new collaboration partner Infectious Disease Programs: Gilead-Partnered HB-400 HBV Gilead-led: Phase 1b actively enrolling

Next milestone: Phase 2 initiation (Timing TBD) HB-500 HIV Initiation of Phase 1 trial

First patient dosed, milestone payment (1H 2024) Paused Programs HB-300 Prostate Cancer Paused and utilize capital to support HB-200 development Preclinical Multiple targets

1 Cash position as of December 31, 2023, is unaudited

