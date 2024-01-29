

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal will lead an inter-agency U.S. delegation to Beijing to launch the U.S.-China Counternarcotics Working Group.



The two-day meeting of the working group will be held on January 30-31, the White House said.



The U.S. delegation will include high-level officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of State and the Department of the Treasury.



It is a platform for ongoing coordination to support concrete enforcement actions with the goal of countering the evolving threat of synthetic drugs and to address the supply and distribution of precursor chemicals and pill presses to those who manufacture and distribute these deadly substances.



The white House said that through this inter-agency working group, the United States will pursue a range of efforts across law enforcement actions, efforts to institute precursor chemical controls, monitor emerging front trends, counter illicit finance, and coordinate with other partners to help disrupt the global illicit drug supply chain.



A senior Biden administration official said that working-level officials from both the governments will meet regularly in Beijing and the United States to make progress on the commitments that President Biden and President Xi made and to share information to reduce the flow of precursor chemicals.



Bilateral cooperation between the United States and China on counternarcotics had been suspended for years.



During their meeting at Woodside, California, on November 15, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the resumption of bilateral cooperation on counter-narcotics with a focus on reducing the flow of precursor chemicals that fuel illicit fentanyl and synthetic drug production.



Immediately after the meeting, China issued a notice to its domestic chemical industry, advising on the enforcement of laws and regulations related to trade and precursor chemicals.



China submitted 145 incidents to the International Narcotics Control Board Global Database.



'We're starting to see reductions in seizures of precursors at some U.S. airports already,' Senior administration official told reporters.



It is estimated that 100,000 people a year die in the United States from fentanyl overdoses. More people in the country between the ages of 18 and 49 die from fentanyl than any other cause.



