Prologis, Inc.: Prologis Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions. Exhibits A and B reflect the tax treatment of distributions per share of Prologis, Inc. common and preferred stock, respectively, as prescribed by the Internal Revenue Code.

Persons who held shares of common stock of Prologis, Inc. in their name at any time during 2023 will receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV via Computershare, Prologis' transfer agent. Persons who held shares in "street name" during 2023 should note that the Form 1099-DIV will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm or nominee. Additional information herein may be needed to properly complete a federal tax return.

This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Prologis, Inc.'s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2023, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise on how distributions should be reported. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions may differ from federal rules. Prologis, Inc. recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

Exhibit A

Tax Treatment of 2023 Common Dividends

Prologis, Inc.

Common Shares

CUSIP # 74340W103

Ticker Symbol: PLD

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution Ordinary

Taxable

Income (1) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (1) Long-Term

Capital Gain (2) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2) Section 199A

Dividends Section 1061

One Year

Amounts

Disclosure (3) Section 1061

Three Year

Amounts

Disclosure (3) Section 897

Capital Gain 3/17/2023 3/31/2023 0.870000 0.823639 0.001037 0.033374 0.011950 0.823639 0.042583 0.039437 0.044776 6/16/2023 6/30/2023 0.870000 0.821605 0.001235 0.033026 0.014134 0.821605 0.044920 0.044920 0.050995 9/18/2023 9/29/2023 0.870000 0.821605 0.001235 0.033026 0.014134 0.821605 0.044920 0.044920 0.050995 12/18/2023 12/29/2023 0.870000 0.821605 0.001235 0.033026 0.014134 0.821605 0.044920 0.044920 0.050995

(1) The sum of these amounts will be reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV as Total Ordinary Dividends. (2) The sum of these amounts will be reported in Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV as Total Capital Gain Distributions. (3) For purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Prologis, Inc. is disclosing two additional amounts related to the capital gain distribution. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."













Exhibit B

Tax Treatment of 2023 Preferred Dividends

Prologis, Inc.

Series Q Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

CUSIP # 74340W202

Ticker Symbol: PLDGP

Record Date Payable Date (1) Cash

Distribution Ordinary

Taxable

Income (2) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (2) Long-Term

Capital Gain (3) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (3) Section 199A

Dividends Section 1061

One Year

Amounts

Disclosure (4) Section 1061

Three Year

Amounts

Disclosure (4) Section 897

Capital Gain 3/17/2023 3/31/2023 1.067500 1.023681 0.000000 0.043189 0.000630 1.023681 0.037234 0.013158 0.014977 6/16/2023 6/30/2023 1.067500 1.008119 0.001515 0.040524 0.017342 1.008119 0.055117 0.055117 0.062572 9/18/2023 10/2/2023 1.067500 1.008119 0.001515 0.040524 0.017342 1.008119 0.055117 0.055117 0.062572 12/18/2023 1/2/2024 1.067500 1.008119 0.001515 0.040524 0.017342 1.008119 0.055117 0.055117 0.062572

(1) The distributions payable on January 2, 2024 will be reported on the 2023 Form 1099-DIV. (2) The sum of these amounts will be reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV as Total Ordinary Dividends. (3) The sum of these amounts will be reported in Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV as Total Capital Gain Distributions. (4) For purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Prologis, Inc. is disclosing two additional amounts related to the capital gain distribution. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

























