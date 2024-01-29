Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2023 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2023, fourth quarter 2023, and full year 2023.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2023 December 2022 Change Passengers 1,356,025 1,450,978 (6.5 %) Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,255,868 1,348,142 (6.8 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,521,846 1,591,240 (4.4 %) Load factor 82.5 % 84.7 % (2.2) pts Departures 9,527 10,024 (5.0 %) Average stage length (miles) 903 901 0.2 %





4th Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 Change Passengers 4,067,855 3,893,870 4.5 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,691,343 3,578,134 3.2 % Available seat miles (000) 4,429,826 4,192,352 5.7 % Load factor 83.3 % 85.3 % (2.0) pts Departures 28,244 26,591 6.2 % Average stage length (miles) 887 893 (0.7 %)





Full Year 2023 Full Year 2022 Change Passengers 17,143,870 16,630,138 3.1 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 15,639,329 15,224,346 2.7 % Available seat miles (000) 18,208,820 17,909,190 1.7 % Load factor 85.9 % 85.0 % 0.9 pts Departures 116,044 114,066 1.7 % Average stage length (miles) 888 890 (0.2 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2023 December 2022 Change Passengers 1,369,293 1,461,523 (6.3 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,566,296 1,626,795 (3.7 %) Departures 9,868 10,292 (4.1 %) Average stage length (miles) 897 897 0.0 %





4th Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 Change Passengers 4,145,771 3,962,466 4.6 % Available seat miles (000) 4,607,174 4,358,220 5.7 % Departures 29,733 28,005 6.2 % Average stage length (miles) 876 881 (0.6 %)





Full Year 2023 Full Year 2022 Change Passengers 17,342,236 16,796,544 3.2 % Available seat miles (000) 18,772,110 18,419,045 1.9 % Departures 120,525 118,069 2.1 % Average stage length (miles) 882 884 (0.2 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon December 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.96





$ per gallon 4th quarter 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $3.21

$ per gallon Full year 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $3.09

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

