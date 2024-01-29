Anzeige
WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Tradegate
26.01.24
14:27 Uhr
75,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,67 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,5075,0017:55
74,5075,0017:46
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 15:00
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2023 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2023, fourth quarter 2023, and full year 2023.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


December 2023

December 2022

Change

Passengers

1,356,025

1,450,978

(6.5 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,255,868

1,348,142

(6.8 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,521,846

1,591,240

(4.4 %)

Load factor

82.5 %

84.7 %

(2.2) pts

Departures

9,527

10,024

(5.0 %)

Average stage length (miles)

903

901

0.2 %




4th Quarter 2023

4th Quarter 2022

Change

Passengers

4,067,855

3,893,870

4.5 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,691,343

3,578,134

3.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,429,826

4,192,352

5.7 %

Load factor

83.3 %

85.3 %

(2.0) pts

Departures

28,244

26,591

6.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

887

893

(0.7 %)




Full Year 2023

Full Year 2022

Change

Passengers

17,143,870

16,630,138

3.1 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

15,639,329

15,224,346

2.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

18,208,820

17,909,190

1.7 %

Load factor

85.9 %

85.0 %

0.9 pts

Departures

116,044

114,066

1.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

888

890

(0.2 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


December 2023

December 2022

Change

Passengers

1,369,293

1,461,523

(6.3 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,566,296

1,626,795

(3.7 %)

Departures

9,868

10,292

(4.1 %)

Average stage length (miles)

897

897

0.0 %




4th Quarter 2023

4th Quarter 2022

Change

Passengers

4,145,771

3,962,466

4.6 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,607,174

4,358,220

5.7 %

Departures

29,733

28,005

6.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

876

881

(0.6 %)




Full Year 2023

Full Year 2022

Change

Passengers

17,342,236

16,796,544

3.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

18,772,110

18,419,045

1.9 %

Departures

120,525

118,069

2.1 %

Average stage length (miles)

882

884

(0.2 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

December 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.96




$ per gallon

4th quarter 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$3.21


$ per gallon

Full year 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$3.09

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

