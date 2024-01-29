LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $11.4 million or $1.23 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $10.2 million or $1.10 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $14.0 million or $1.51 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 11% and a decline of 19%, respectively. This decline is primarily the result of the increase in the cost of deposits exceeding the increase in interest earned on assets.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, net income was $44.0 million or $4.76 per fully diluted share, compared to $48.6 million or $5.28 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income associated with the PPP program was $0.1 million or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Despite the challenging interest rate and liquidity environments, both net interest margin and earnings increased over the prior quarter. This resulted in the Bank having its second best year of net income in its 25 year history. As is typical, our customers distributed funds for bonuses and taxes near year-end causing a small decline in deposits compared to the prior quarter despite adding new customers. On an average basis, deposits grew by $118 million quarter-over-quarter. As of year-end, total deposits exceeded the balances at December 31, 2022 by $107 million. New deposits were derived from the same sources as always and are similar to the Bank's customer base in terms of quality and type. Borrowing is down since last year and there is a healthy deposit pipeline of new customers. Although loan growth outpaced deposit growth last quarter, our goals for 2024 are to have deposit growth outpace loan growth, eliminate borrowings, and enhance our strong liquidity position. These efforts should result in the moderation of our cost of deposits especially as we wean ourselves from higher paying deposit accounts over time. We believe the key to our success in 2024 is the continued acquisition of new customers and we are well positioned to consistently do so with our relationship-based banking model providing outstanding service.

"During 2023, the banking industry navigated two simultaneous challenges: liquidity pressure and an unprecedented increase in interest rates. Our focus on banking the best small to medium size businesses and building meaningful long-term relationships has allowed us to navigate the upheaval and deliver meaningful profitability for the limited risk we take. I would like to thank our community, referral sources, customers and the entire ABB Family as we complete the 25th anniversary of the Bank" commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, net interest income was $31 million, representing a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an additional $0.9 million of interest income on loans as a result of loan growth and higher interest rates. Net interest income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense primarily as a result of an additional $1.8 million of interest expense on deposits due to higher rates offset by a decline of $1.3 million in interest expense on borrowings due to lower balances. For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, the cost of deposits was 1.17% representing an increase of 0.17% compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $0.6 million in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter. The provision was based on loan growth offset by a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments mainly due to an increase in line utilization. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

For the full year 2023, the decrease in net income over 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salary expense of $3.9 million and a decrease in net interest income of $3.1 million offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was partially due to general understaffing in 2022 when the Bank experienced a qualified labor shortage. Net interest income declined due to a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 3.16% from 3.12% for the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher loan yields and a decline in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.16% from 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and a decline in the ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits. As of December 31, 2023, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 76 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 46% are indexed to prime of which $383 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of December 2023, the net interest margin was 3.17% with a cost of deposits of 1.19%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased by $0.7 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in loans and a decline in short-term borrowings. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased by $3.7 million, or 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in the mix of deposits from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits. The Loan to Deposit ratio was 74% and 72% as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $1.6 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

Twelve Months Ended: December

2023 December

2022 PPP Total Loans, net $ 1,623 $ 9,505 Total PPP loan income $ 166 $ 4,066 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 117 $ 2,867 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.31

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Increase

(Decrease) (Figures in $000s) Addition to allowance for loan losses $ 3,054 $ 1,049 $ 424 $ 625 Addition (Reduction) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 344 (490 ) 424 (914 ) Total loan-related provision $ 3,398 $ 559 $ 848 $ (289 ) Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities - - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 3,398 $ 559 $ 848 $ (289 )

The provision for credit losses was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Income

The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter and compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to losses on the sale of investment securities.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, total non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $0.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits as bonuses and commissions fluctuated with actual results between the periods. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio of 48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased compared to 55% for the third quarter of 2023 and increased compared to 45% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 is more typical of the Bank's quarterly non-interest expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense increased $5.9 million or 10% compared to the prior year, mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional services.

There were 233 full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2023 compared to 225 a year ago and 235 at September 30, 2023. The Bank has 41 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from a year ago and a decrease of one from the prior quarter.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 27.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 28.2% for quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 27.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total loans increased $68.6 million, or 2.7% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this growth was in owner-occupied industrial commercial real estate (CRE) loans. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased by $14 million mainly as a result of an increase in line utilization. At December 31, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit increased to 27% from 24% at September 30, 2023.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner Occupied $ 1,111,476 $ 1,086,242 RE - Non Owner Occupied 722,531 723,183 Construction & Land 50,078 44,101 Total CRE Loans $ 1,884,085 $ 1,853,527

Total investment securities benefitted from a higher market value and increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.2 billion, including $569 million or 44% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. As of December 31, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio of 5.7 years decreased from 5.8 years as of September 30, 2023 and increased from 5.4 years as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) decreased to $70.7 million as of December 31, 2023 from $93.5 million as of September 30, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing decreased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.3 years. As of December 31, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $66 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits declined by $5 million or 0.2% to $3.5 billion. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. Since January 1, 2023, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $208 million in deposits from 164 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $25 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $222 million and increased by $52 million from prior year end. The Bank has no brokered deposits nor internet solicited deposits.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, total assets decreased $28.6 million, or 0.7%, total loans increased $68.6 million, or 2.7%, total deposits decreased by $5.3 million, or 0.2%, and borrowings increased by $15 million.

The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 8.05%, benefitting from year to date net income, a decrease of $10.5 million in AOCI and adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) as compared to prior year end.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 7,859 $ 5,315 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 7,859 $ 5,315 NPA as a % of total assets 0.20 % 0.14 % Past Due as a % of total Loans 0.00 % 0.06 % Criticized as a % of total Loans 5.95 % 5.56 % Classified as a % of total Loans 0.29 % 0.20 %

During the fourth quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by $2.5 million to $7.9 million mainly due to two contractor loan relationships. As of December 31, 2023, NPAs have a $585 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to one residential real estate loan relationship and seven C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans reflect an overall deterioration in contractors impacted by the rains earlier in the year while labor and material costs increased. The construction industry related loans represent 14% of the loan portfolio.

The loan portfolio has approximately 11% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 27,601 $ 27,172 $ 29,635 $ 25,062 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL - - (3,885 ) - Charge-offs (200 ) (15 ) (394 ) (23 ) Recoveries 10 20 50 81 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ (190 ) $ 5 $ (344 ) $ 58 Provision 1,049 424 3,054 4,515 Balance, end of period $ 28,460 $ 27,601 $ 28,460 $ 29,635 Allowance as a % of loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.21 %

The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $28.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in loan growth. There was a $200,000 charge off on a personal line of credit in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $231 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December September December 2023 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 32,354 $ 71,351 $ 34,644 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 10,804 12,111 1,931 Investment Securities: US Agencies 91,226 97,828 123,164 Mortgage Backed Securities 413,870 398,645 439,376 State and Municipals 91,949 91,064 101,788 Corporate Bonds 14,157 13,866 15,021 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 611,202 601,403 679,349 Mortgage Backed Securities 178,985 181,623 190,525 State and Municipals 390,184 390,764 394,219 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) (55 ) - Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, 569,114 572,332 584,744 Net of Allowance for Credit Losses Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 Total Investment Securities 1,195,316 1,188,735 1,279,093 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,884,085 1,853,527 1,721,911 Commercial and Industrial 490,075 476,129 514,787 SBA Payroll Protection Program 1,623 1,831 9,505 Residential Real Estate 197,281 172,411 179,452 Installment and Other 6,577 7,107 14,547 Total Loans Receivable 2,579,641 2,511,005 2,440,202 Allowance for Credit Losses (28,460 ) (27,601 ) (29,635 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,551,181 2,483,404 2,410,567 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 4,589 4,845 5,605 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 28,898 28,400 27,668 Other Assets 79,582 85,315 81,254 Total Assets $ 3,902,724 $ 3,874,161 $ 3,840,762 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,699,560 $ 1,796,743 $ 1,808,570 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 388,152 331,315 314,747 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,145,389 1,124,590 1,225,619 Certificates of Deposit 264,312 250,032 41,858 Total Deposits 3,497,413 3,502,680 3,390,794 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 55,000 40,000 161,500 Other Liabilities 36,257 52,204 34,018 Total Liabilities $ 3,588,670 $ 3,594,884 $ 3,586,312 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 208,048 $ 207,451 $ 205,558 Retained Earnings 176,747 165,372 130,080 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (70,741 ) (93,546 ) (81,188 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 314,054 $ 279,277 $ 254,450 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,902,724 $ 3,874,161 $ 3,840,762 Standby Letters of Credit $ 43,178 $ 41,823 $ 38,459 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 9,041,911 9,039,092 8,963,108 Book Value Per Share $ 34.73 $ 30.90 $ 28.39 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 34.73 $ 30.90 $ 28.39

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December September December 2023 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 33,185 $ 32,332 $ 28,068 Interest on Investment Securities 7,794 7,787 7,658 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 623 279 366 Total Interest Income 41,602 40,398 36,092 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 1,011 704 120 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 7,027 6,019 1,145 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 2,443 1,964 20 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 171 1,433 159 Total Interest Expense 10,652 10,120 1,444 Net Interest Income 30,950 30,278 34,648 Provision for Credit Losses 559 848 1,169 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 30,391 29,430 33,479 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 941 937 1,003 International Fees 419 439 328 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (418 ) (63 ) (32 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - 143 - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 498 98 181 Other 494 398 629 Total Non-Interest Income 1,934 1,952 2,109 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,182 11,487 10,873 Occupancy and Equipment 1,207 1,200 1,153 Professional Services 2,084 2,136 2,032 Promotion Expenses 708 794 633 Other 1,444 1,587 1,698 Total Non-Interest Expense 16,625 17,204 16,389 Earnings before income taxes 15,700 14,178 19,199 Income Tax Expense 4,326 3,996 5,247 NET INCOME $ 11,374 $ 10,182 $ 13,952 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.11 $ 1.53 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.23 $ 1.10 $ 1.51 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,221,219 9,211,933 9,131,068 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,264,224 9,240,346 9,219,807

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the twelve months ended: December December 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 126,540 $ 98,995 Interest on Investment Securities 31,230 27,778 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 1,363 975 Total Interest Income 159,133 127,748 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 2,353 217 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 19,599 2,158 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 5,698 51 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 9,564 267 Total Interest Expense 37,214 2,693 Net Interest Income 121,919 125,055 Provision for Credit Losses 3,398 4,515 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 118,521 120,540 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 3,895 4,038 International Fees 1,569 1,361 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (1,070 ) (75 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 989 - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 1,229 (387 ) Other 2,232 1,788 Total Non-Interest Income 8,844 6,725 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 45,631 41,689 Occupancy and Equipment 4,800 4,675 Professional Services 7,951 7,172 Promotion Expenses 2,548 1,974 Other 5,721 5,233 Total Non-Interest Expense 66,651 60,743 Earnings before income taxes 60,714 66,522 Income Tax Expense 16,748 17,963 NET INCOME $ 43,966 $ 48,559 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 4.78 $ 5.34 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 4.76 $ 5.28 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,191,664 9,095,159 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,237,873 9,194,381

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December 2023 September 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 46,030 $ 623 5.37 % $ 21,319 $ 279 5.19 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 94,837 1,327 5.60 % 101,829 1,325 5.21 % Mortgage Backed Securities 684,903 3,246 1.90 % 696,633 3,236 1.86 % State and Municipals 493,806 2,720 2.20 % 498,134 2,745 2.20 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 189 4.64 % 16,250 188 4.63 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,289,796 7,482 2.32 % 1,312,846 7,494 2.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 312 8.32 % 15,000 293 7.82 % Total Investment Securities 1,304,796 7,794 2.39 % 1,327,846 7,787 2.35 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,853,087 22,354 4.79 % 1,842,818 21,974 4.73 % Commercial and Industrial 477,887 7,835 6.50 % 478,840 7,716 6.39 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 1,692 18 4.17 % 1,902 18 3.83 % Residential Real Estate 187,505 2,916 6.17 % 170,576 2,558 5.95 % Installment and Other 9,250 62 2.64 % 8,537 66 3.07 % Total Loans Receivable 2,529,421 33,185 5.21 % 2,502,673 32,332 5.13 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,880,247 $ 41,602 4.20 % $ 3,851,838 $ 40,398 4.10 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,799,457 - 0.00 % 1,824,291 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 372,990 1,011 1.08 % 324,710 704 0.86 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,120,271 7,027 2.49 % 1,062,607 6,019 2.25 % Certificates of Deposit 266,120 2,443 3.64 % 228,872 1,964 3.40 % Total Deposits 3,558,838 10,481 1.17 % 3,440,480 8,687 1.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 11,848 171 5.72 % 105,087 1,433 5.41 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,771,229 10,652 2.39 % 1,721,276 10,120 2.33 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,570,686 $ 10,652 1.18 % $ 3,545,567 $ 10,120 1.13 % Net Interest Income $ 30,950 $ 30,278 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.02 % 2.97 % Net Interest Margin 3.16 % 3.12 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.16 % 3.12 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December 2023 December 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 46,030 $ 623 5.37 % $ 39,054 $ 366 3.71 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 94,837 1,327 5.60 % 128,861 970 3.01 % Mortgage Backed Securities 684,903 3,246 1.90 % 731,139 3,429 1.88 % State and Municipals 493,806 2,720 2.20 % 509,687 2,816 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 189 4.64 % 16,250 180 4.43 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,289,796 7,482 2.32 % 1,385,937 7,395 2.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 312 8.32 % 15,000 263 7.00 % Total Investment Securities 1,304,796 7,794 2.39 % 1,400,937 7,658 2.19 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,853,087 22,354 4.79 % 1,690,553 18,581 4.36 % Commercial and Industrial 477,887 7,835 6.50 % 504,597 7,142 5.62 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 1,692 18 4.17 % 9,796 73 2.96 % Residential Real Estate 187,505 2,916 6.17 % 163,068 2,219 5.40 % Installment and Other 9,250 62 2.64 % 7,352 53 2.84 % Total Loans Receivable 2,529,421 33,185 5.21 % 2,375,366 28,068 4.69 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,880,247 $ 41,602 4.20 % $ 3,815,357 $ 36,092 3.70 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,799,457 - 0.00 % 1,948,872 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 372,990 1,011 1.08 % 319,496 120 0.15 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,120,271 7,027 2.49 % 1,231,241 1,145 0.37 % Certificates of Deposit 266,120 2,443 3.64 % 44,427 20 0.18 % Total Deposits 3,558,838 10,481 1.17 % 3,544,036 1,285 0.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 11,848 171 5.72 % 15,989 159 3.94 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,771,229 10,652 2.39 % 1,611,153 1,444 0.36 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,570,686 $ 10,652 1.18 % $ 3,560,025 $ 1,444 0.16 % Net Interest Income $ 30,950 $ 34,648 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.02 % 3.54 % Net Interest Margin 3.16 % 3.60 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.16 % 3.60 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the twelve months ended: December 2023 December 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 26,835 $ 1,363 5.08 % $ 80,083 $ 975 1.22 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 106,160 5,110 4.81 % 150,498 1,632 1.08 % Mortgage Backed Securities 702,221 13,224 1.88 % 764,473 13,250 1.73 % State and Municipals 499,434 11,017 2.21 % 516,387 11,438 2.22 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 746 4.59 % 14,490 566 3.91 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,324,065 30,097 2.27 % 1,445,848 26,886 1.86 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 1,133 7.55 % 14,047 892 6.35 % Total Investment Securities 1,339,065 31,230 2.33 % 1,459,895 27,778 1.90 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,817,478 85,095 4.68 % 1,565,704 65,417 4.18 % Commercial and Industrial 484,587 30,541 6.30 % 492,483 23,315 4.73 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 3,368 166 4.93 % 47,421 4,066 8.58 % Residential Real Estate 176,706 10,466 5.92 % 129,698 6,000 4.63 % Installment and Other 8,249 272 3.30 % 6,955 197 2.83 % Total Loans Receivable 2,490,388 126,540 5.08 % 2,242,261 98,995 4.41 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,856,288 $ 159,133 4.07 % $ 3,782,239 $ 127,748 3.33 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,795,649 - 0.00 % 1,944,585 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 319,939 2,353 0.74 % 295,346 217 0.07 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,080,044 19,599 1.81 % 1,256,463 2,158 0.17 % Certificates of Deposit 175,519 5,698 3.25 % 42,111 51 0.12 % Total Deposits 3,371,151 27,650 0.82 % 3,538,505 2,426 0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 190,992 9,564 5.01 % 16,274 267 1.64 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,766,494 37,214 2.11 % 1,610,194 2,693 0.17 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,562,143 $ 37,214 1.04 % $ 3,554,779 $ 2,693 0.08 % Net Interest Income $ 121,919 $ 125,055 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.03 % 3.25 % Net Interest Margin 3.16 % 3.31 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.16 % 3.24 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) December September December 2023 2023 2022 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.17 % 1.05 % 1.46 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 16.05 % 14.20 % 23.45 % Efficiency Ratio 48.45 % 54.59 % 44.55 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 15.70 % 15.58 % 19.27 % Efficiency Ratio 50.82 % 51.62 % 46.07 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.37 % 12.66 % 12.46 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.47 % 11.73 % 11.41 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.47 % 11.73 % 11.41 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.64 % 9.41 % 8.56 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 8.05 % 7.21 % 6.62 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 7,859 $ 5,315 $ 6,927 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 7,859 5,315 6,927 Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty $ 231 $ 233 $ - Other Real Estate Owned - - - ACL / Loans Receivable 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.21 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.30 % 0.21 % 0.28 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.20 % 0.14 % 0.18 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ 190 $ (5 ) $ (27 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ 344 $ 154 $ (59 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.00 %) Loans Receivable

Contacts

Karen Schoenbaum

EVP/CFO

(213) 430-4000

www.americanbb.bank