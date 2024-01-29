LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $11.4 million or $1.23 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $10.2 million or $1.10 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $14.0 million or $1.51 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 11% and a decline of 19%, respectively. This decline is primarily the result of the increase in the cost of deposits exceeding the increase in interest earned on assets.
For the year ending December 31, 2023, net income was $44.0 million or $4.76 per fully diluted share, compared to $48.6 million or $5.28 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income associated with the PPP program was $0.1 million or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022.
"Despite the challenging interest rate and liquidity environments, both net interest margin and earnings increased over the prior quarter. This resulted in the Bank having its second best year of net income in its 25 year history. As is typical, our customers distributed funds for bonuses and taxes near year-end causing a small decline in deposits compared to the prior quarter despite adding new customers. On an average basis, deposits grew by $118 million quarter-over-quarter. As of year-end, total deposits exceeded the balances at December 31, 2022 by $107 million. New deposits were derived from the same sources as always and are similar to the Bank's customer base in terms of quality and type. Borrowing is down since last year and there is a healthy deposit pipeline of new customers. Although loan growth outpaced deposit growth last quarter, our goals for 2024 are to have deposit growth outpace loan growth, eliminate borrowings, and enhance our strong liquidity position. These efforts should result in the moderation of our cost of deposits especially as we wean ourselves from higher paying deposit accounts over time. We believe the key to our success in 2024 is the continued acquisition of new customers and we are well positioned to consistently do so with our relationship-based banking model providing outstanding service.
"During 2023, the banking industry navigated two simultaneous challenges: liquidity pressure and an unprecedented increase in interest rates. Our focus on banking the best small to medium size businesses and building meaningful long-term relationships has allowed us to navigate the upheaval and deliver meaningful profitability for the limited risk we take. I would like to thank our community, referral sources, customers and the entire ABB Family as we complete the 25th anniversary of the Bank" commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.
For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, net interest income was $31 million, representing a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an additional $0.9 million of interest income on loans as a result of loan growth and higher interest rates. Net interest income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense primarily as a result of an additional $1.8 million of interest expense on deposits due to higher rates offset by a decline of $1.3 million in interest expense on borrowings due to lower balances. For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, the cost of deposits was 1.17% representing an increase of 0.17% compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $0.6 million in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter. The provision was based on loan growth offset by a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments mainly due to an increase in line utilization. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.
For the full year 2023, the decrease in net income over 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salary expense of $3.9 million and a decrease in net interest income of $3.1 million offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was partially due to general understaffing in 2022 when the Bank experienced a qualified labor shortage. Net interest income declined due to a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 3.16% from 3.12% for the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher loan yields and a decline in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.16% from 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and a decline in the ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits. As of December 31, 2023, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 76 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 46% are indexed to prime of which $383 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of December 2023, the net interest margin was 3.17% with a cost of deposits of 1.19%.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased by $0.7 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in loans and a decline in short-term borrowings. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased by $3.7 million, or 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in the mix of deposits from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits. The Loan to Deposit ratio was 74% and 72% as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $1.6 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.
|(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)
|As of or For the
Twelve Months Ended:
|December
2023
|December
2022
|PPP Total Loans, net
$
1,623
$
9,505
|Total PPP loan income
$
166
$
4,066
|Total PPP loan income after tax
$
117
$
2,867
|Total PPP loan income after tax per
|share - diluted
$
0.01
$
0.31
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Year Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Increase
(Decrease)
|(Figures in $000s)
|Addition to allowance for loan losses
$
3,054
$
1,049
$
424
$
625
|Addition (Reduction) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments
344
(490
)
424
(914
)
|Total loan-related provision
$
3,398
$
559
$
848
$
(289
)
|Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities
-
-
-
-
|Total provision for credit losses
$
3,398
$
559
$
848
$
(289
)
The provision for credit losses was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Non-Interest Income
The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter and compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to losses on the sale of investment securities.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, total non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $0.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits as bonuses and commissions fluctuated with actual results between the periods. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio of 48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased compared to 55% for the third quarter of 2023 and increased compared to 45% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 is more typical of the Bank's quarterly non-interest expense.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense increased $5.9 million or 10% compared to the prior year, mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional services.
There were 233 full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2023 compared to 225 a year ago and 235 at September 30, 2023. The Bank has 41 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from a year ago and a decrease of one from the prior quarter.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 27.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 28.2% for quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 27.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total loans increased $68.6 million, or 2.7% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this growth was in owner-occupied industrial commercial real estate (CRE) loans. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased by $14 million mainly as a result of an increase in line utilization. At December 31, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit increased to 27% from 24% at September 30, 2023.
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner Occupied
$
1,111,476
$
1,086,242
|RE - Non Owner Occupied
722,531
723,183
|Construction & Land
50,078
44,101
|Total CRE Loans
$
1,884,085
$
1,853,527
Total investment securities benefitted from a higher market value and increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.2 billion, including $569 million or 44% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. As of December 31, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio of 5.7 years decreased from 5.8 years as of September 30, 2023 and increased from 5.4 years as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) decreased to $70.7 million as of December 31, 2023 from $93.5 million as of September 30, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing decreased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.3 years. As of December 31, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $66 million.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits declined by $5 million or 0.2% to $3.5 billion. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. Since January 1, 2023, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $208 million in deposits from 164 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $25 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $222 million and increased by $52 million from prior year end. The Bank has no brokered deposits nor internet solicited deposits.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, total assets decreased $28.6 million, or 0.7%, total loans increased $68.6 million, or 2.7%, total deposits decreased by $5.3 million, or 0.2%, and borrowings increased by $15 million.
The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2023.
At December 31, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 8.05%, benefitting from year to date net income, a decrease of $10.5 million in AOCI and adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) as compared to prior year end.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
7,859
$
5,315
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
7,859
$
5,315
|NPA as a % of total assets
0.20
%
0.14
%
|Past Due as a % of total Loans
0.00
%
0.06
%
|Criticized as a % of total Loans
5.95
%
5.56
%
|Classified as a % of total Loans
0.29
%
0.20
%
During the fourth quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by $2.5 million to $7.9 million mainly due to two contractor loan relationships. As of December 31, 2023, NPAs have a $585 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to one residential real estate loan relationship and seven C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans reflect an overall deterioration in contractors impacted by the rains earlier in the year while labor and material costs increased. The construction industry related loans represent 14% of the loan portfolio.
The loan portfolio has approximately 11% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets.
The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Figures in $000s)
|Balance, beginning of period
$
27,601
$
27,172
$
29,635
$
25,062
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
(3,885
)
-
|Charge-offs
(200
)
(15
)
(394
)
(23
)
|Recoveries
10
20
50
81
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
(190
)
$
5
$
(344
)
$
58
|Provision
1,049
424
3,054
4,515
|Balance, end of period
$
28,460
$
27,601
$
28,460
$
29,635
|Allowance as a % of loans
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.21
%
The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $28.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in loan growth. There was a $200,000 charge off on a personal line of credit in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $231 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
December
September
December
2023
2023
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
32,354
$
71,351
$
34,644
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
10,804
12,111
1,931
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
91,226
97,828
123,164
|Mortgage Backed Securities
413,870
398,645
439,376
|State and Municipals
91,949
91,064
101,788
|Corporate Bonds
14,157
13,866
15,021
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
611,202
601,403
679,349
|Mortgage Backed Securities
178,985
181,623
190,525
|State and Municipals
390,184
390,764
394,219
|Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity
(55
)
(55
)
-
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost,
569,114
572,332
584,744
|Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
|Total Investment Securities
1,195,316
1,188,735
1,279,093
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,884,085
1,853,527
1,721,911
|Commercial and Industrial
490,075
476,129
514,787
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,623
1,831
9,505
|Residential Real Estate
197,281
172,411
179,452
|Installment and Other
6,577
7,107
14,547
|Total Loans Receivable
2,579,641
2,511,005
2,440,202
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(28,460
)
(27,601
)
(29,635
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,551,181
2,483,404
2,410,567
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
4,589
4,845
5,605
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
28,898
28,400
27,668
|Other Assets
79,582
85,315
81,254
|Total Assets
$
3,902,724
$
3,874,161
$
3,840,762
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,699,560
$
1,796,743
$
1,808,570
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
388,152
331,315
314,747
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,145,389
1,124,590
1,225,619
|Certificates of Deposit
264,312
250,032
41,858
|Total Deposits
3,497,413
3,502,680
3,390,794
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
55,000
40,000
161,500
|Other Liabilities
36,257
52,204
34,018
|Total Liabilities
$
3,588,670
$
3,594,884
$
3,586,312
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
208,048
$
207,451
$
205,558
|Retained Earnings
176,747
165,372
130,080
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(70,741
)
(93,546
)
(81,188
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
314,054
$
279,277
$
254,450
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,902,724
$
3,874,161
$
3,840,762
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
43,178
$
41,823
$
38,459
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
9,041,911
9,039,092
8,963,108
|Book Value Per Share
$
34.73
$
30.90
$
28.39
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
34.73
$
30.90
$
28.39
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the three months ended:
December
September
December
2023
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
33,185
$
32,332
$
28,068
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,794
7,787
7,658
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
623
279
366
|Total Interest Income
41,602
40,398
36,092
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
1,011
704
120
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
7,027
6,019
1,145
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
2,443
1,964
20
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
171
1,433
159
|Total Interest Expense
10,652
10,120
1,444
|Net Interest Income
30,950
30,278
34,648
|Provision for Credit Losses
559
848
1,169
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
30,391
29,430
33,479
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
941
937
1,003
|International Fees
419
439
328
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(418
)
(63
)
(32
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
-
143
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
498
98
181
|Other
494
398
629
|Total Non-Interest Income
1,934
1,952
2,109
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,182
11,487
10,873
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,207
1,200
1,153
|Professional Services
2,084
2,136
2,032
|Promotion Expenses
708
794
633
|Other
1,444
1,587
1,698
|Total Non-Interest Expense
16,625
17,204
16,389
|Earnings before income taxes
15,700
14,178
19,199
|Income Tax Expense
4,326
3,996
5,247
|NET INCOME
$
11,374
$
10,182
$
13,952
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.23
$
1.11
$
1.53
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.23
$
1.10
$
1.51
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,221,219
9,211,933
9,131,068
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,264,224
9,240,346
9,219,807
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the twelve months ended:
December
December
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
126,540
$
98,995
|Interest on Investment Securities
31,230
27,778
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
1,363
975
|Total Interest Income
159,133
127,748
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
2,353
217
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
19,599
2,158
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
5,698
51
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
9,564
267
|Total Interest Expense
37,214
2,693
|Net Interest Income
121,919
125,055
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,398
4,515
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
118,521
120,540
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
3,895
4,038
|International Fees
1,569
1,361
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(1,070
)
(75
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
989
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
1,229
(387
)
|Other
2,232
1,788
|Total Non-Interest Income
8,844
6,725
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
45,631
41,689
|Occupancy and Equipment
4,800
4,675
|Professional Services
7,951
7,172
|Promotion Expenses
2,548
1,974
|Other
5,721
5,233
|Total Non-Interest Expense
66,651
60,743
|Earnings before income taxes
60,714
66,522
|Income Tax Expense
16,748
17,963
|NET INCOME
$
43,966
$
48,559
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
4.78
$
5.34
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
4.76
$
5.28
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,191,664
9,095,159
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,237,873
9,194,381
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
For the three months ended:
December 2023
September 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Inc/Exp
Yield/Rate
Balance
Inc/Exp
Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
46,030
$
623
5.37
%
$
21,319
$
279
5.19
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
94,837
1,327
5.60
%
101,829
1,325
5.21
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
684,903
3,246
1.90
%
696,633
3,236
1.86
%
|State and Municipals
493,806
2,720
2.20
%
498,134
2,745
2.20
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
189
4.64
%
16,250
188
4.63
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,289,796
7,482
2.32
%
1,312,846
7,494
2.28
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
312
8.32
%
15,000
293
7.82
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,304,796
7,794
2.39
%
1,327,846
7,787
2.35
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,853,087
22,354
4.79
%
1,842,818
21,974
4.73
%
|Commercial and Industrial
477,887
7,835
6.50
%
478,840
7,716
6.39
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,692
18
4.17
%
1,902
18
3.83
%
|Residential Real Estate
187,505
2,916
6.17
%
170,576
2,558
5.95
%
|Installment and Other
9,250
62
2.64
%
8,537
66
3.07
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,529,421
33,185
5.21
%
2,502,673
32,332
5.13
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,880,247
$
41,602
4.20
%
$
3,851,838
$
40,398
4.10
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,799,457
-
0.00
%
1,824,291
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
372,990
1,011
1.08
%
324,710
704
0.86
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,120,271
7,027
2.49
%
1,062,607
6,019
2.25
%
|Certificates of Deposit
266,120
2,443
3.64
%
228,872
1,964
3.40
%
|Total Deposits
3,558,838
10,481
1.17
%
3,440,480
8,687
1.00
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
11,848
171
5.72
%
105,087
1,433
5.41
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,771,229
10,652
2.39
%
1,721,276
10,120
2.33
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,570,686
$
10,652
1.18
%
$
3,545,567
$
10,120
1.13
%
|Net Interest Income
$
30,950
$
30,278
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.02
%
2.97
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.16
%
3.12
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.16
%
3.12
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|December 2023
|December 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
46,030
$
623
5.37
%
$
39,054
$
366
3.71
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
94,837
1,327
5.60
%
128,861
970
3.01
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
684,903
3,246
1.90
%
731,139
3,429
1.88
%
|State and Municipals
493,806
2,720
2.20
%
509,687
2,816
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
189
4.64
%
16,250
180
4.43
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,289,796
7,482
2.32
%
1,385,937
7,395
2.13
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
312
8.32
%
15,000
263
7.00
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,304,796
7,794
2.39
%
1,400,937
7,658
2.19
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,853,087
22,354
4.79
%
1,690,553
18,581
4.36
%
|Commercial and Industrial
477,887
7,835
6.50
%
504,597
7,142
5.62
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,692
18
4.17
%
9,796
73
2.96
%
|Residential Real Estate
187,505
2,916
6.17
%
163,068
2,219
5.40
%
|Installment and Other
9,250
62
2.64
%
7,352
53
2.84
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,529,421
33,185
5.21
%
2,375,366
28,068
4.69
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,880,247
$
41,602
4.20
%
$
3,815,357
$
36,092
3.70
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,799,457
-
0.00
%
1,948,872
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
372,990
1,011
1.08
%
319,496
120
0.15
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,120,271
7,027
2.49
%
1,231,241
1,145
0.37
%
|Certificates of Deposit
266,120
2,443
3.64
%
44,427
20
0.18
%
|Total Deposits
3,558,838
10,481
1.17
%
3,544,036
1,285
0.14
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
11,848
171
5.72
%
15,989
159
3.94
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,771,229
10,652
2.39
%
1,611,153
1,444
0.36
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,570,686
$
10,652
1.18
%
$
3,560,025
$
1,444
0.16
%
|Net Interest Income
$
30,950
$
34,648
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.02
%
3.54
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.16
%
3.60
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.16
%
3.60
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the twelve months ended:
|December 2023
|December 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
26,835
$
1,363
5.08
%
$
80,083
$
975
1.22
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
106,160
5,110
4.81
%
150,498
1,632
1.08
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
702,221
13,224
1.88
%
764,473
13,250
1.73
%
|State and Municipals
499,434
11,017
2.21
%
516,387
11,438
2.22
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
746
4.59
%
14,490
566
3.91
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,324,065
30,097
2.27
%
1,445,848
26,886
1.86
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
1,133
7.55
%
14,047
892
6.35
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,339,065
31,230
2.33
%
1,459,895
27,778
1.90
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,817,478
85,095
4.68
%
1,565,704
65,417
4.18
%
|Commercial and Industrial
484,587
30,541
6.30
%
492,483
23,315
4.73
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
3,368
166
4.93
%
47,421
4,066
8.58
%
|Residential Real Estate
176,706
10,466
5.92
%
129,698
6,000
4.63
%
|Installment and Other
8,249
272
3.30
%
6,955
197
2.83
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,490,388
126,540
5.08
%
2,242,261
98,995
4.41
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,856,288
$
159,133
4.07
%
$
3,782,239
$
127,748
3.33
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,795,649
-
0.00
%
1,944,585
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
319,939
2,353
0.74
%
295,346
217
0.07
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,080,044
19,599
1.81
%
1,256,463
2,158
0.17
%
|Certificates of Deposit
175,519
5,698
3.25
%
42,111
51
0.12
%
|Total Deposits
3,371,151
27,650
0.82
%
3,538,505
2,426
0.07
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
190,992
9,564
5.01
%
16,274
267
1.64
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,766,494
37,214
2.11
%
1,610,194
2,693
0.17
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,562,143
$
37,214
1.04
%
$
3,554,779
$
2,693
0.08
%
|Net Interest Income
$
121,919
$
125,055
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.03
%
3.25
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.16
%
3.31
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.16
%
3.24
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
December
September
December
2023
2023
2022
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.17
%
1.05
%
1.46
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
16.05
%
14.20
%
23.45
%
|Efficiency Ratio
48.45
%
54.59
%
44.55
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.13
%
1.12
%
1.26
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
15.70
%
15.58
%
19.27
%
|Efficiency Ratio
50.82
%
51.62
%
46.07
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.37
%
12.66
%
12.46
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.47
%
11.73
%
11.41
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
11.47
%
11.73
%
11.41
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.64
%
9.41
%
8.56
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
8.05
%
7.21
%
6.62
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
7,859
$
5,315
$
6,927
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
7,859
5,315
6,927
|Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty
$
231
$
233
$
-
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
|ACL / Loans Receivable
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.21
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable
0.30
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.20
%
0.14
%
0.18
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
190
$
(5
)
$
(27
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
344
$
154
$
(59
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average
0.01
%
0.01
%
(0.00
%)
Loans Receivable
