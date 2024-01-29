WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Runecast, a provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions. Adding Runecast to the Dynatrace® platform will extend Dynatrace contextual security protection and analytics with Runecast security posture management. This will enable customers to address the risks of misconfigurations and compliance violations in hybrid and multicloud ecosystems proactively, based on AI-driven, automated, real-time vulnerability assessments. Additionally, it will allow customers to perform threat detection and incident response with full context detailing their security vulnerabilities, affected applications, risk levels, and attack vectors.

Cloud-native technologies have revolutionized business, but they have also made security more complex. Organizations face challenges integrating existing security analytics tools and eliminating security gaps in applications. They need a unified, context-rich approach for observability, security, and compliance to safeguard workloads and applications throughout the software delivery lifecycle. By adding Runecast, Dynatrace will expand its platform's cloud-native application security protection capabilities and help customers achieve these goals.

" Security posture management is a well-known and vital market, because every organization needs it and has prioritized it in their technology investments for improved security," said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace. " We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications to provide end-to-end protection, detection, and response. Dynatrace enables users to not only identify and analyze vulnerabilities and threats automatically but also to measure and improve risk exposure and compliance status and perform advanced security analytics and automation. Runecast's technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers to keep their clouds audit ready all the time. We look forward to welcoming Runecast to the platform and the team to Dynatrace."

" At Runecast, we aim to provide organizations with real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management of their hybrid and multicloud environments," said Stanimir Markov, CEO at Runecast. " We are excited to join Dynatrace, the leader in observability and application security, to deliver a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that addresses two critical questions for our customers: 'How secure are we?' and 'How compliant are we?'"

Dynatrace plans to provide a seamless experience for customers by embedding Runecast into its unified observability and security platform.

Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur later in Dynatrace's fourth quarter, which ends on March 31, 2024. The proposed transaction will not have a material impact on Dynatrace's financial results.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That's why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Runecast acquisition, the expected time for closing of the proposed acquisition, the impact of the proposed acquisition on Dynatrace's fiscal year 2024 financials, and the source of funding of the transaction. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 2, 2023, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

