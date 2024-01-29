Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 22 to January 26, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
22/01/2024
255,996
58.081121
14,868,534.65
XPAR
22/01/2024
189,999
57.973344
11,014,877.39
CEUX
22/01/2024
35,000
57.993578
2,029,775.23
TQEX
22/01/2024
35,000
57.990955
2,029,683.43
AQEU
23/01/2024
283,134
58.090959
16,447,525.59
XPAR
23/01/2024
186,000
58.005409
10,789,006.07
CEUX
23/01/2024
27,500
58.014368
1,595,395.12
TQEX
23/01/2024
20,000
58.025797
1,160,515.94
AQEU
24/01/2024
406,291
58.608728
23,812,198.71
XPAR
24/01/2024
70,000
58.541931
4,097,935.17
CEUX
24/01/2024
17,000
58.575504
995,783.57
TQEX
24/01/2024
17,000
58.574962
995,774.35
AQEU
25/01/2024
209,424
59.184007
12,394,551.48
XPAR
25/01/2024
220,000
59.050688
12,991,151.36
CEUX
25/01/2024
53,000
59.056713
3,130,005.79
TQEX
25/01/2024
24,000
59.121299
1,418,911.18
AQEU
26/01/2024
260,539
59.948818
15,619,005.09
XPAR
26/01/2024
160,000
59.898966
9,583,834.56
CEUX
26/01/2024
40,000
59.908127
2,396,325.08
TQEX
26/01/2024
40,000
59.901843
2,396,073.72
AQEU
Total
2,549,883
58.734798
149,766,863.47
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
