In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 22 to January 26, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 22/01/2024 255,996 58.081121 14,868,534.65 XPAR 22/01/2024 189,999 57.973344 11,014,877.39 CEUX 22/01/2024 35,000 57.993578 2,029,775.23 TQEX 22/01/2024 35,000 57.990955 2,029,683.43 AQEU 23/01/2024 283,134 58.090959 16,447,525.59 XPAR 23/01/2024 186,000 58.005409 10,789,006.07 CEUX 23/01/2024 27,500 58.014368 1,595,395.12 TQEX 23/01/2024 20,000 58.025797 1,160,515.94 AQEU 24/01/2024 406,291 58.608728 23,812,198.71 XPAR 24/01/2024 70,000 58.541931 4,097,935.17 CEUX 24/01/2024 17,000 58.575504 995,783.57 TQEX 24/01/2024 17,000 58.574962 995,774.35 AQEU 25/01/2024 209,424 59.184007 12,394,551.48 XPAR 25/01/2024 220,000 59.050688 12,991,151.36 CEUX 25/01/2024 53,000 59.056713 3,130,005.79 TQEX 25/01/2024 24,000 59.121299 1,418,911.18 AQEU 26/01/2024 260,539 59.948818 15,619,005.09 XPAR 26/01/2024 160,000 59.898966 9,583,834.56 CEUX 26/01/2024 40,000 59.908127 2,396,325.08 TQEX 26/01/2024 40,000 59.901843 2,396,073.72 AQEU Total 2,549,883 58.734798 149,766,863.47

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

