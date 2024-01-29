Altavair Limited ("Altavair"), a global commercial aviation asset servicer, announced today that Stephen Coyle has been appointed as Head of Technical.

Mr. Coyle succeeds Joe Gleeson who is stepping down from the role after 14 years. Mr. Gleeson will continue with Altavair as a Senior Technical Director.

"We are extremely happy to promote Stephen to the role and gain the benefit of both his technical and managerial experience which will prove a great benefit to the company going forward," said Steve Rimmer, Altavair's Chief Executive Officer. "We are also very grateful to Joe for his dedication to the company and many significant achievements over the years, and delighted that he will continue to support our efforts in his new capacity."

Before joining Altavair as Senior Technical Director in March 2023, Mr. Coyle held senior leadership positions with Seraph Aviation Management Limited, as Chief Technical Officer, and Aercap, as Head of Technical for EMEA and APAC.

About Altavair Limited

Altavair Limited is the Dublin based affiliate of Altavair L.P. Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $10 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

