RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Enters into CAD $1.7 Million Loan and Royalty Agreement with Clean Communities Corp.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into an agreement with Clean Communities Corporation ("CCC"), an Alberta-based Indigenous-led cleantech company, to provide a CAD $1.7 Million secured loan (the "Loan") to support the construction of a 4MW solar project ("Sunrise Solar", or the "Project") currently under development in Cardston, Alberta.

The Project will receive revenue from a power purchase agreement with a boutique energy provider in Alberta for an initial five years. Following the first five years, the Project will sell the energy and environmental attributes generated into the deregulated Alberta electricity market at prevailing merchant prices.

The Loan will have a 60-month term and an interest rate of 13% per annum, compounded monthly. The Company will receive a structuring fee of 1.5% on the Loan value at closing. The Company will receive a gross revenue royalty of 5.0% on the Project for 20 years after reaching commercial operations. The transaction will deploy a cash-sweep structure allowing the Company to sweep all cash generated by the Project net of operating expenses to pay the royalty, interest, and principal on a quarterly basis while the Loan is outstanding.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, stated: "This transaction allows RE Royalties to grow our portfolio across North America and represents our first transaction with an Indigenous-led enterprise in the renewable energy space. We are thrilled to establish a relationship with Clean Communities Corporation, and we look forward to collaborating with them in the future to grow their portfolio of renewable energy projects."

Ryan Tourigny, President of CCC, commented: "We are delighted to enter our first transaction with RE Royalties as Clean Communities Corporation continues to grow its portfolio of clean infrastructure assets in North America. We particularly appreciate the RE Royalties team for their creativity in addressing gaps in clean infrastructure financing."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About Clean Communities Corporation

Clean Communities Corp. was incorporated in 2020 as an Indigenous cleantech company that partners with leading technology providers to propel clean infrastructure, energy, and transportation initiatives. Clean Communities engages in project development and ownership while offering training-to-employment support with a focus on Indigenous groups.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contacts:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Clean Communities Corp.

Ryan Tourigny, President, and Director

T: (403) 973-6880

E: ryan.tourigny@cleancommunities.tech

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com