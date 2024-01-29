Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
29.01.24
09:15 Uhr
1,545 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.01.2024 | 18:16
Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2-

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical. 
29-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Aix-en-Provence, January 29, 2024 
 
 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical 
 
 
Public limited company with a capital of EUR 30 896 652 
Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 
R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources 
appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023: 
 
 
   -- 121,275 shares 
   -- EUR 52,773.48 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 341 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 54,718 shares for EUR 68,987.34 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,675 shares for EUR 81,730.92 
 
As a reminder: 
   -- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity 
  account: 
 
   -- 124,232 shares 
   -- EUR 39,485.10 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for EUR 50,544.84 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for EUR 32,173.80 
 
   -- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
   -- 0 shares 
   -- EUR 400,000.00 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
       Buy Side                      Sell Side 
       Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR 
       executions                     executions 
Total     341    54,718      68,987.34       289    57,675      81,730.92 
03/07/2023  2     200       244.00         -     -        - 
04/07/2023  3     329       391.51         -     -        - 
05/07/2023  5     472       542.8         1     1        1.2 
06/07/2023  3     401       453.13         3     40        46.4 
07/07/2023  1     100       112.00         2     163       184.19 
10/07/2023  1     1        1.12          3     68        76.84 
11/07/2023  5     583       647.13         5     411       460.32 
12/07/2023  3     219       245.28         3     161       183.54 
13/07/2023  2     400       452.00         1     10        11.6 
14/07/2023  1     1        1.15          2     7        8.05 
18/07/2023  4     601       673.12         1     1        1.15 
19/07/2023  2     200       228.00         -     -        - 
20/07/2023  3     200       224.00         2     200       228.00 
25/07/2023  2     400       440,00         -     -        - 
26/07/2023  3     401       453.13         2     201       229.14 
27/07/2023  1     72        80.64         -     -        - 
28/07/2023  4     129       144.48         1     1        1.12 
31/07/2023  1     9        10.08         1     200       232.00 
01/08/2023  5     592       663.04         1     1        1.15 
02/08/2023  1     17        19.38         -     -        - 
03/08/2023  5     343       387.59         1     1        1.15 
04/08/2023  3     200       228.00         -     -        - 
07/08/2023  1     2        2.26          -     -        - 
08/08/2023  1     172       194.36         -     -        - 
09/08/2023  6     250       285.00         -     -        - 
10/08/2023  10     618       685.98         4     221       249.73 
15/08/2023  -     -        -           1     10        11.2 
16/08/2023  1     40        44.4          -     -        - 
17/08/2023  1     1        1.11          1     1        1.11 
18/08/2023  1     1        1.11          3     101       113.12 
21/08/2023  3     300       330.00         -     -        - 
22/08/2023  4     200       220.00         -     -        - 
23/08/2023  9     1 700      1,819.00        -     -        - 
24/08/2023  5     501       531.06         1     1        1.08 
25/08/2023  2     21        22.68         1     1        1.09 
28/08/2023  3     180       194.4         -     -        - 
29/08/2023  3     200       212,00         1     100       109.00 
31/08/2023  4     309       330.63         1     200       216.00 
01/09/2023  5     492       521.52         1     1        1.08 
04/09/2023  -     -        -           1     130       137.8 
       Buy Side                      Sell Side 
       Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR 
       executions                     executions 
Total     341    54,718      68,987.34       289    57,675      81,730.92 
05/09/2023  2     99        102.96         2     71        75.26 
06/09/2023  1     1        1.05          2     201       213.06 
08/09/2023  3     303       318.15         1     1        1.07 
11/09/2023  1     1        1.05          1     1        1.05 
12/09/2023  1     1        1.05          1     1        1.05 
13/09/2023  -     -        -           3     200       212.00 
14/09/2023  -     -        -           75     22 501      32,626.45 
15/09/2023  27     9 373      13,122.2        -     -        - 
18/09/2023  17     3 246      4,252.26        2     200       280.00 
19/09/2023  14     2 252      2,679.88        1     1        1.25 
20/09/2023  9     1 100      1,287,00        1     1        1.22 
21/09/2023  1     430       490.2         -     -        - 
22/09/2023  5     1 201      1,345.12        3     201       233.16 
25/09/2023  2     201       221.1         1     1        1.11 
27/09/2023  13     4 201      4,285.02        2     5        5.6 
28/09/2023  6     1 126      1,092.22        6     1 500      1,560.00 
29/09/2023  5     800       776.00         1     1        1.04 
02/10/2023  -     -        -           1     500       510.00 
03/10/2023  3     112       112.00         4     1 500      1,590.00 
04/10/2023  9     1 893      1,949.79        1     1        1.04 
05/10/2023  1     1        1.04          2     500       520.00 
06/10/2023  1     1        1.05          3     4        4.24 
09/10/2023  6     844       860.88         1     1        1.05 
10/10/2023  1     1        1.01          1     1        1.01 
11/10/2023  3     358       358.00         3     119       121.38 
12/10/2023  2     501       501.00         1     1        1.01 
13/10/2023  1     1        1.00          2     383       390.66 
16/10/2023  -     -        -           1     1        1.04 
17/10/2023  1     1        1.03          4     1 000      1,030.00 
18/10/2023  1     1        1.03          2     501       516.03 
19/10/2023  -     -        -           1     252       264.6 
20/10/2023  -     -        -           3     220       233.2 
23/10/2023  -     -        -           2     401       425.06 
24/10/2023  1     1        1.06          2     25        26.5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2- 

25/10/2023  2     500       530.00         -     -        - 
26/10/2023  1     1        1.07          6     1 201      1,297.08 
27/10/2023  3     200       220.00         10     1 482      1,748.76 
30/10/2023  -     -        -           1     113       141.25 
31/10/2023  2     500       600.00         2     121       150.04 
01/11/2023  2     334       414.16         5     480       595.2 
       Buy Side                      Sell Side 
       Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR 
       executions                     executions 
Total     341    54,718      68,987.34       289    57,675      81,730.92 
02/11/2023  -     -        -           3     200       254.00 
03/11/2023  5     200       252.00         -     -        - 
06/11/2023  1     1        1.27          5     96        121.92 
07/11/2023  3     408       510.00         2     106       134.62 
08/11/2023  3     94        117.5         2     81        102.87 
09/11/2023  2     201       251.25         2     121       153.67 
10/11/2023  -     -        -           1     200       256.00 
14/11/2023  2     200       254.00         -     -        - 
15/11/2023  1     1        1.26          3     119       151.13 
16/11/2023  -     -        -           1     82        104.14 
17/11/2023  4     500       630.00         -     -        - 
21/11/2023  1     20        25.00         1     180       228.6 
22/11/2023  2     51        63.75         1     1        1.26 
23/11/2023  6     159       198.75         -     -        - 
24/11/2023  2     238       295.12         6     820       1,057.8 
27/11/2023  -     -        -           1     1        1.3 
28/11/2023  -     -        -           1     499       648.7 
29/11/2023  -     -        -           2     500       655.00 
30/11/2023  9     2 533      3,242.24        1     1        1.31 
01/12/2023  -     -        -           2     700       889.00 
04/12/2023  1     3        3.81          1     300       384.00 
05/12/2023  1     500       640.00         4     1 500      1,950.00 
06/12/2023  3     998       1,277.44        1     1        1.28 
07/12/2023  3     868       1,093.68        -     -        - 
08/12/2023  4     1 100      1,375.00        -     -        - 
11/12/2023  2     500       620.00         -     -        - 
12/12/2023  1     500       615.00         -     -        - 
13/12/2023  1     1        1.24          2     501       621.24 
14/12/2023  -     -        -           4     601       751.25 
15/12/2023  -     -        -           5     2 399      3,070.72 
18/12/2023  -     -        -           1     500       655.00 
19/12/2023  -     -        -           10     3 000      4,050.00 
20/12/2023  -     -        -           1     259       388.5 
21/12/2023  -     -        -           4     1 500      2,655.00 
22/12/2023  -     -        -           7     4 005      8,370.45 
27/12/2023  8     2 469      5,036.76        3     1 177      2,577.63 
28/12/2023  10     2 731      4,915.8        3     1 300      2,405.00 
29/12/2023  -     -        -           5     1 000      1,800.00

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Half-year liquidity contract statement 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1825291 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1825291 29-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
