Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical. 29-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, January 29, 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical Public limited company with a capital of EUR 30 896 652 Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023: -- 121,275 shares -- EUR 52,773.48 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 341 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 54,718 shares for EUR 68,987.34 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,675 shares for EUR 81,730.92 As a reminder: -- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: -- 124,232 shares -- EUR 39,485.10 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for EUR 50,544.84 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for EUR 32,173.80 -- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares -- EUR 400,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR executions executions Total 341 54,718 68,987.34 289 57,675 81,730.92 03/07/2023 2 200 244.00 - - - 04/07/2023 3 329 391.51 - - - 05/07/2023 5 472 542.8 1 1 1.2 06/07/2023 3 401 453.13 3 40 46.4 07/07/2023 1 100 112.00 2 163 184.19 10/07/2023 1 1 1.12 3 68 76.84 11/07/2023 5 583 647.13 5 411 460.32 12/07/2023 3 219 245.28 3 161 183.54 13/07/2023 2 400 452.00 1 10 11.6 14/07/2023 1 1 1.15 2 7 8.05 18/07/2023 4 601 673.12 1 1 1.15 19/07/2023 2 200 228.00 - - - 20/07/2023 3 200 224.00 2 200 228.00 25/07/2023 2 400 440,00 - - - 26/07/2023 3 401 453.13 2 201 229.14 27/07/2023 1 72 80.64 - - - 28/07/2023 4 129 144.48 1 1 1.12 31/07/2023 1 9 10.08 1 200 232.00 01/08/2023 5 592 663.04 1 1 1.15 02/08/2023 1 17 19.38 - - - 03/08/2023 5 343 387.59 1 1 1.15 04/08/2023 3 200 228.00 - - - 07/08/2023 1 2 2.26 - - - 08/08/2023 1 172 194.36 - - - 09/08/2023 6 250 285.00 - - - 10/08/2023 10 618 685.98 4 221 249.73 15/08/2023 - - - 1 10 11.2 16/08/2023 1 40 44.4 - - - 17/08/2023 1 1 1.11 1 1 1.11 18/08/2023 1 1 1.11 3 101 113.12 21/08/2023 3 300 330.00 - - - 22/08/2023 4 200 220.00 - - - 23/08/2023 9 1 700 1,819.00 - - - 24/08/2023 5 501 531.06 1 1 1.08 25/08/2023 2 21 22.68 1 1 1.09 28/08/2023 3 180 194.4 - - - 29/08/2023 3 200 212,00 1 100 109.00 31/08/2023 4 309 330.63 1 200 216.00 01/09/2023 5 492 521.52 1 1 1.08 04/09/2023 - - - 1 130 137.8 Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR executions executions Total 341 54,718 68,987.34 289 57,675 81,730.92 05/09/2023 2 99 102.96 2 71 75.26 06/09/2023 1 1 1.05 2 201 213.06 08/09/2023 3 303 318.15 1 1 1.07 11/09/2023 1 1 1.05 1 1 1.05 12/09/2023 1 1 1.05 1 1 1.05 13/09/2023 - - - 3 200 212.00 14/09/2023 - - - 75 22 501 32,626.45 15/09/2023 27 9 373 13,122.2 - - - 18/09/2023 17 3 246 4,252.26 2 200 280.00 19/09/2023 14 2 252 2,679.88 1 1 1.25 20/09/2023 9 1 100 1,287,00 1 1 1.22 21/09/2023 1 430 490.2 - - - 22/09/2023 5 1 201 1,345.12 3 201 233.16 25/09/2023 2 201 221.1 1 1 1.11 27/09/2023 13 4 201 4,285.02 2 5 5.6 28/09/2023 6 1 126 1,092.22 6 1 500 1,560.00 29/09/2023 5 800 776.00 1 1 1.04 02/10/2023 - - - 1 500 510.00 03/10/2023 3 112 112.00 4 1 500 1,590.00 04/10/2023 9 1 893 1,949.79 1 1 1.04 05/10/2023 1 1 1.04 2 500 520.00 06/10/2023 1 1 1.05 3 4 4.24 09/10/2023 6 844 860.88 1 1 1.05 10/10/2023 1 1 1.01 1 1 1.01 11/10/2023 3 358 358.00 3 119 121.38 12/10/2023 2 501 501.00 1 1 1.01 13/10/2023 1 1 1.00 2 383 390.66 16/10/2023 - - - 1 1 1.04 17/10/2023 1 1 1.03 4 1 000 1,030.00 18/10/2023 1 1 1.03 2 501 516.03 19/10/2023 - - - 1 252 264.6 20/10/2023 - - - 3 220 233.2 23/10/2023 - - - 2 401 425.06 24/10/2023 1 1 1.06 2 25 26.5

25/10/2023 2 500 530.00 - - - 26/10/2023 1 1 1.07 6 1 201 1,297.08 27/10/2023 3 200 220.00 10 1 482 1,748.76 30/10/2023 - - - 1 113 141.25 31/10/2023 2 500 600.00 2 121 150.04 01/11/2023 2 334 414.16 5 480 595.2 Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of shares Traded volume in EUR executions executions Total 341 54,718 68,987.34 289 57,675 81,730.92 02/11/2023 - - - 3 200 254.00 03/11/2023 5 200 252.00 - - - 06/11/2023 1 1 1.27 5 96 121.92 07/11/2023 3 408 510.00 2 106 134.62 08/11/2023 3 94 117.5 2 81 102.87 09/11/2023 2 201 251.25 2 121 153.67 10/11/2023 - - - 1 200 256.00 14/11/2023 2 200 254.00 - - - 15/11/2023 1 1 1.26 3 119 151.13 16/11/2023 - - - 1 82 104.14 17/11/2023 4 500 630.00 - - - 21/11/2023 1 20 25.00 1 180 228.6 22/11/2023 2 51 63.75 1 1 1.26 23/11/2023 6 159 198.75 - - - 24/11/2023 2 238 295.12 6 820 1,057.8 27/11/2023 - - - 1 1 1.3 28/11/2023 - - - 1 499 648.7 29/11/2023 - - - 2 500 655.00 30/11/2023 9 2 533 3,242.24 1 1 1.31 01/12/2023 - - - 2 700 889.00 04/12/2023 1 3 3.81 1 300 384.00 05/12/2023 1 500 640.00 4 1 500 1,950.00 06/12/2023 3 998 1,277.44 1 1 1.28 07/12/2023 3 868 1,093.68 - - - 08/12/2023 4 1 100 1,375.00 - - - 11/12/2023 2 500 620.00 - - - 12/12/2023 1 500 615.00 - - - 13/12/2023 1 1 1.24 2 501 621.24 14/12/2023 - - - 4 601 751.25 15/12/2023 - - - 5 2 399 3,070.72 18/12/2023 - - - 1 500 655.00 19/12/2023 - - - 10 3 000 4,050.00 20/12/2023 - - - 1 259 388.5 21/12/2023 - - - 4 1 500 2,655.00 22/12/2023 - - - 7 4 005 8,370.45 27/12/2023 8 2 469 5,036.76 3 1 177 2,577.63 28/12/2023 10 2 731 4,915.8 3 1 300 2,405.00 29/12/2023 - - - 5 1 000 1,800.00

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communications / press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

