

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sushi Ginza Onodera, a Japan-based sushi restaurant, has announced plans to sell nearly 1.07 million shares at between $7 and $8 a share at its initial public offering.



At the $7.50 midpoint of that price range, the Tokyo-based company expects net proceeds of about $6.5 million, or roughly $7.61 million if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 160,000 shares. At the midpoint, Sushi Ginza Onodera would have a market value of $61 million.



Sushi Ginza Onodera said it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ONDR. Sushi Ginza Onodera has 13 locations in Japan, China, and the US.



