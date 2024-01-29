

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed on a mixed note on Monday after stocks swung between gains and losses with investors making cautious moves ahead of a slew of major economic events, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's policy announcements, and Chinese factory activity report, U.S. jobs report and euro zone GDP numbers.



Investors also looked ahead to earnings announcement from U.S. technology majors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.21%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged down 0.03% and 0.12%, respectively. France's CAC 40 crept up 0.09%, while Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.36%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain ended weak.



Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Russia and Turkiye closed higher, while Finland and Sweden ended flat.



In the UK market, Fresnillo soared nearly 10%. RS Group climbed about 2.5%. Entain, WPP, Melrose Industries, 3i, BAE Systems, Land Securities, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Haleon advanced 1 to 1.4%.



Airtel Africa, Intermediate Capital, St. James's Place, Schrodders, Prudential and Phoenix Holdings ended down 2 to 4.1%. Croda International, Kingfisher, Ocado Group, Vodafone, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi and Endeavour lost 1 to 2%.



In the German market, Zalando surged about 4%, and Continental gained 3.7%. HeidelbergCement, Vonovia, MTU Aero Engines, SAP and Beiersdorf ended higher by 1 to 2.3%.



Bayer dropped 4.5% after a U.S. court ordered the company to pay $2.25 billion in damages to a former Roundup user.



Infineon and Sartorius ended lower by 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Qiagen, Commerzbank, Merck, BASF and Deutsche Post ended down 1 to 1.25%.



In Paris, Essilor, Danone and Thales gained 1.2 to 1.4%. TotalEnergies, Sanofi and Air Liquide posted modest gains.



Bouygues ended down more than 3%. Carrefour, Eurofins Scientific, Credit Agricole, Pernod Ricard, Vinci and Orange lost 1 to 1.6%.



In the Swiss market, shares of building materials firm Holcim gained 4.7% after the company announced plans to spin off its North American operations in a flotation.



Dutch medical device maker Philips ended 4.4% down after the company said it would halt new sales of sleep machines in the U.S. after a series of recalls that continued to weigh on results.



