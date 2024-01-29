Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
29.01.2024 | 19:06
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 2.75p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 8 March 2024 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 09 February 2024. The ex dividend date is 08 February 2024.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)


