The International Tourism Fair concludes a successful edition, thanks to unanimous support from the sector and strong institutional backing, resulting in a total attendance of 250,000 visitors 153,000 professionals and 97,000 general public.

Global influence has been a key aspect of the 44th edition of FITUR, significantly enhanced by the participation of 152 countries, 96 official representations.

The 44th International Tourism Fair concludes a successful edition whose data reflects the growth experienced by the global tourism sector in the past year, laying the groundwork for its consolidation in this 2024. FITUR has announced that throughout its five days, it has welcomed a total of 250,000 visitors, 153,000 has been professionals and 97,000 visitors attending during its two open-to-the-public days. These figures represent a 13.7% increase compared to 2023.

FITUR 2024 has also stood out for breaking the record for exhibition space, with a total of nine pavilions, as well as for the consolidation of its international character. It has gathered 152 countries and 96 official country participations.

Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the Fair, inaugurated on January 24 by Their Majesties the Kings of Spain, had Ecuador as the Country Partner of FITUR and the participation of all players in the tourism industry value chain, showcasing the sector's dynamism through numerous business transactions, expanded networks, and the exchange of best practices and knowledge.

The official report of FITUR 2024 reveals record-breaking participation figures with 9,000 companies, 152 countries, 96 official representations (20 more than in 2023), 806 main exhibitors, 9 pavilions and 10 monographic sections

In total, the Fair brought together the presence of nearly 400 authorities, including Ministers, State Secretaries, ambassadors, business representatives, and mayors from different regions.

The fair's growth is reflected in extensive media coverage, with over 37,000 news articles published about FITUR 2024 during its celebration in national and international media, and with the presence of nearly 6,800 accredited journalists at the fair, including 6,157 national and 607 international journalists from 53 countries.

IFEMA MADRID is already working towards FITUR 2025, which will take place from January 22 to 26, with Mexico taking over as the Country Partner of FITUR.

