Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 00:14
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSR Company International: Collectibus: Expertise at the Service of Sustainability

Collectibus has partnered with CSR Company International, one of the leading groups in the world.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Collectibus main goal is to put sustainability at the heart of businesses, innovating processes and products to help companies generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts that take into account the well-being of communities throughout the supply chain.

A quote from Danilo Devigli, Founding Partner, "We use an agile and open approach. We like to work with partners who share the same values. We work differently, from the conception and implementation of sustainability projects developed based on the real needs of businesses."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSR Company International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CSR Company International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csr-company-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSR Company International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.