

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 150 points or 5.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,880-point plateau although it's predicted to rebound on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing treasury yields and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the properties, resource stocks and energy companies, while the financial sector offered support.



For the day, the index dropped 26.87 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 2,883.36 after trading between 2,883.33 and 2,923.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 40.63 point or 2.42 percent to end at 1,637.41.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rallied 1.38 percent, while Bank of China added 0.47 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.88 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.74 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.17 percent, China Life Insurance strengthened 1.29 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.49 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rose 0.35 percent, Yankuang Energy jumped 1.58 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.89 percent, Huaneng Power gained 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.42 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.45 percent, Poly Developments picked up 0.81 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.37 percent, Haitong Securities skidded 1.08 percent and Wanhua Chemicals sank 0.41 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened flat on Monday and stayed that way for much of the session before a late surge sent them solidly into the green.



The Dow rallied 224.02 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 38,333.45, while the NASDAQ jumped 172.68 points or 1.12 percent to close at 15,628.04 and the S&P 500 gained 36.96 points or 0.76 percent to end at 4,927.93.



The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected a notable pullback by treasury yields, which gave ground after moving higher last Friday. Yields fell to new lows and stocks rallied late in the session as the Treasury Department reduced its estimates for first quarter borrowing.



Earlier in the day, traders seemed reluctant to make significant ahead of several key events this week, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will be looking for clues about the likelihood of rate cuts at upcoming meetings. Recent economic data has led many economists to believe the Fed is unlikely to cut rates in March, as traders had previously hoped.



Crude oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about the outlook for demand outweighed the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while a firmer dollar also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March slipped $1.23 or 1.6 percent to settle at $76.88 a barrel.



