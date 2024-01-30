

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for a reading of 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from November.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.27 - shy of forecasts for 1.28, which also would have been unchanged.



The participation rate slipped to 62.8 percent, down from 63.1 percent in the previous month.



