BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE said it successfully placed about 68 million Class A ordinary shares in Deliveroo PLC at a price of 1.13 pounds per share with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process. This is about 4.5% of Deliveroo's entire Class A share capital.
The Placement is expected to settle on 1 February 2024. Following settlement, the company will not hold any remaining shares in Deliveroo.
