

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.7608 against the euro and a 6-day high of 0.6146 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7661 and 0.6131, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 1.0758 and 90.31 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.0766 and 90.43, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.73 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback, 1.06 against the aussie and 89.00 against the yen.



