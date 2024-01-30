

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.6357 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6384.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-week high of 0.6625 and a 4-day high of 0.8879 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6610 and 0.8865, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie edged up to 97.52 from Monday's closing value of 97.49.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.61 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 99.00 against the yen.



