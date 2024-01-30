

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED China (?HCM) announced marketing approval of ELUNATE, or fruquintinib by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Hong Kong for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. The company noted that this marks the first medicine to be approved under the new mechanism for registration of new drugs announced by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region last year.



The company submitted the application based on the approval of ELUNATE from the China National Medical Products Administration supported with local clinical data. Fruquintinib was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2023.



Fruquintinib has been developed and commercialized in mainland China in partnership with Eli Lilly & Company. Takeda has the worldwide license to fruquintinib outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.



