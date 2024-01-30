

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 2.932 billion euros for the fourth quarter, up 15 percent year on year, primarily helped by growth in fees and commissions as well as trading income.



Net fees and commissions for the quarter increased 28 percent to 1.694 billion euros, and net trading income grew 180 percent to 753 million euros from last year.



Net attributable profit was 2.058 billion euros, up 32 percent year on year.



Net interest income, however, declined 2 percent to 5.246 billion euros.



Looking forward, the company sees continued growth in net attributable profit.



