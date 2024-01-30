Growth performance sparks investor confidence in Aevi's in-person payment orchestration platform

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi , the industry-leading platform provider for in-person payment orchestration, proudly achieved a transformative phase of growth in 2023 as it demonstrated resilience and success, marked by an impressive +25% growth in recurring revenues during a period of industry average suppressed growth rates.

Following Aevi's separation from Diebold Nixdorf last September, led by HPE Growth , an established pan-European growth equity firm, Aevi showed compelling developments in growth, efficiency, and profitability, underscoring its strategic trajectory as a fully independent company. This acceleration further cemented the trust and conviction of its current shareholders and resulted in HPE Growth providing additional investment capital to further accelerate the company's sustainable growth momentum to further scale, solidify its competitive advantage, and enhance the product platform used by market-leading clients.

Frederic Huynen, Partner at HPE Growth, commented, "We recognize Aevi as the frontrunner in the market of in-person payment orchestration to enable the most reliable, secure but flexible omnichannel payment experience. Aevi's embedded platform, distinguished by its openness and API-driven architecture, offers a unique value proposition to among others PSP and ISV customers to integrate POS payments and data across all channels, to maximize the payment experience for the merchants and their end-clients."

"Having operated independently and owned by a growth-equity shareholder has already proven to benefit our agility, stakeholder alignment, and independent strategic evolution. Being well-funded, Aevi eagerly anticipates a thriving 2024 together with its supportive and trusting shareholders. Finally, Aevi can focus on what is central in its culture - the customer," stated Mike Camerling, CEO at Aevi. "The injection of additional financing from HPE Growth is a testament to our shared vision and confidence in Aevi's capabilities. This strategic move underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of in-person payment orchestration."

As Aevi embarks on this next dynamic chapter, the company remains focused on its commitment to shaping the future of card-present payments with its orchestration solutions connecting the world of POS with eCommerce in Europe and the US and invites stakeholders, partners, and clients to join them on this exciting journey.

About Aevi

Aevi leads in-person payment orchestration with innovative, industry-redefining solutions. Their global, open platform is API-driven, device-agnostic, and solution-independent, enabling seamless payments and data flow across all channels.

Aevi's journey beginning in 2012 as part of Diebold Nixdorf, saw significant milestones, including investments from HPE (2016) and Mastercard (2021). In 2023, HPE Growth acquired Diebold Nixdorf's stake, propelling Aevi into a new phase of entrepreneurial expansion.

