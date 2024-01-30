Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 08:06
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 January 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 47,822,292 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.

Shareholders should use 47,822,292 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

30 January 2024


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.