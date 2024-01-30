Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q4 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q4 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 January 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Q4 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company") will be announcing its 2023 fourth quarter earnings release at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday 6 March 2024 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 14:00 UK time / 09:00 EST on Wednesday 6 March 2024. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Please note that conference call participants are required to register in advance to access either the audio conference call or webcast. The full registration and access details are set out below.

Participant Registration and Access Information

Audio conference call access:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf8f1a27e067c40e98739676b3f580b75

Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference pin and call details

Webcast access:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=B37C903A-EC6D-46A1-98CD-D8524C58A8FC

Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at:

https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

+44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 GMT on 30 January 2024

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


