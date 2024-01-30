

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L) reported Tuesday higher vehicle production and sales for the month of December as well as in fiscal 2023.



Global production and sales both reached record highs for December as a result of solid demand in each region, in addition to easing semiconductor shortages in each region.



For December, production was 906,570 vehicles, up 7.7 percent from last year. production inside Japan grew 7.3 percent from last year to 333,712 vehicles, and sales outside Japan increased 8 percent to 572,858 vehicles.



Sales for December were 1.01 million vehicles, up 10.2 percent from last year. Sales inside Japan grew 6.9 percent from last year to 160,861 vehicles, and sales outside Japan increased 10.9 percent to 850,778 vehicles.



For fiscal 2023, production was 11.52 million vehicles, a growth of 8.6 percent from last year's 10.61 million vehicles. Production inside Japan went up 18 percent to 4.31 million vehicles, and sales outside Japan increased 3.6 percent to 7.21 million vehicles.



For the year, the company sold 11.23 million vehicles, a growth of 7.2 percent from last year's 10.48 million vehicles. Sales inside Japan climbed 20.9 percent from last year to 2.30 million vehicles, and sales outside Japan increased 4.1 percent to 8.93 million vehicles.



Lexus global sales results for the year reached 824,258 units, a 132 percent increase compared to the previous year, attributed to strong demand, particularly in North America and Japan, along with the recovery of stable parts supply.



