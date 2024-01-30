

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.3401 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-month high of 1.4503 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3411 and 1.4528, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 110.02 from Monday's closing value of 109.92.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro and 111.00 against the yen.



