

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK), a Japanese IT and electronics company, on Tuesday reported a rise earnings for the nine-month period, amidst an improvement in revenue.



In addition, NEC expects an increase in annual earnings and revenue.



For the nine-month period, the company posted a net profit of 34.040 billion yen or 127.77 yen per share, higher than 26.369 billion yen or 97.41 yen per share, registered for the same period in 2022.



Excluding items, earnings stood at 54.655 billion yen or 205.17 yen per share, compared with last year's 35.083 billion yen or 129.58 yen per share.



Pre-tax income was 68.154 billion yen as against last year's 57.603 billion yen.



Operating income rose to 69.815 billion yen from 57.099 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue improved to 2.393 trillion yen from previous year's 2.269 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects to post adjusted profit of 140 billion yen or 525.63 yen per share, a growth of 5.4 percent from last year, and revenue of 3.380 trillion yen, a growth of 2 percent from the prior year.



For full year, the company aims to pay a total dividend of 120 yen per share, higher than last year's 110 yen per share.



