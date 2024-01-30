Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.01.24
08:01 Uhr
1,424 Euro
-0,024
-1,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4061,45209:18
30.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 January 2024 it purchased a total of 215,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           130,000     85,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.454     GBP1.240 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.438     GBP1.224 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.443287    GBP1.23072

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,460,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1430       1.454         XDUB      08:43:28      00068656230TRLO0 
3139       1.454         XDUB      08:43:28      00068656231TRLO0 
168       1.454         XDUB      08:43:28      00068656232TRLO0 
137       1.450         XDUB      08:43:30      00068656233TRLO0 
3426       1.450         XDUB      08:44:28      00068656259TRLO0 
1437       1.450         XDUB      08:44:28      00068656260TRLO0 
1120       1.448         XDUB      09:33:01      00068657809TRLO0 
3660       1.446         XDUB      10:27:19      00068659321TRLO0 
953       1.446         XDUB      10:27:19      00068659322TRLO0 
4691       1.446         XDUB      11:41:32      00068661402TRLO0 
2000       1.446         XDUB      11:41:32      00068661405TRLO0 
2000       1.446         XDUB      11:41:32      00068661406TRLO0 
1600       1.446         XDUB      11:41:32      00068661407TRLO0 
654       1.446         XDUB      11:42:41      00068661428TRLO0 
6460       1.444         XDUB      12:04:32      00068662084TRLO0 
4541       1.444         XDUB      14:11:05      00068665733TRLO0 
1060       1.444         XDUB      14:11:05      00068665734TRLO0 
4371       1.444         XDUB      14:25:02      00068666214TRLO0 
113       1.444         XDUB      14:25:02      00068666215TRLO0 
3468       1.444         XDUB      14:25:02      00068666216TRLO0 
663       1.444         XDUB      14:25:02      00068666217TRLO0 
2        1.444         XDUB      14:46:31      00068667414TRLO0 
3425       1.444         XDUB      14:46:32      00068667415TRLO0 
1139       1.444         XDUB      14:46:35      00068667428TRLO0 
4693       1.442         XDUB      12:16:02      00068662348TRLO0 
2000       1.442         XDUB      12:52:51      00068663202TRLO0 
1900       1.442         XDUB      12:52:51      00068663203TRLO0 
750       1.442         XDUB      12:52:51      00068663204TRLO0 
1715       1.442         XDUB      12:52:51      00068663205TRLO0 
4422       1.442         XDUB      12:52:51      00068663206TRLO0 
1200       1.442         XDUB      14:50:00      00068667564TRLO0 
2400       1.442         XDUB      14:50:00      00068667565TRLO0 
1708       1.442         XDUB      14:50:00      00068667566TRLO0 
4428       1.442         XDUB      15:17:24      00068668998TRLO0 
276       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669456TRLO0 
5362       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669457TRLO0 
4487       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669458TRLO0 
4931       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669459TRLO0 
1660       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669461TRLO0 
3600       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669462TRLO0 
228       1.442         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669463TRLO0 
866       1.442         XDUB      15:53:50      00068670608TRLO0 
639       1.442         XDUB      15:53:50      00068670609TRLO0 
1500       1.442         XDUB      15:53:50      00068670610TRLO0 
5031       1.442         XDUB      16:05:23      00068671354TRLO0 
1362       1.442         XDUB      16:05:23      00068671355TRLO0 
1200       1.442         XDUB      16:05:23      00068671356TRLO0 
3734       1.442         XDUB      16:07:42      00068671512TRLO0 
399       1.440         XDUB      14:30:12      00068666476TRLO0 
1128       1.440         XDUB      14:30:12      00068666481TRLO0 
5657       1.440         XDUB      14:30:12      00068666483TRLO0 
295       1.440         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669460TRLO0 
4524       1.440         XDUB      15:29:16      00068669464TRLO0 
451       1.438         XDUB      15:29:19      00068669467TRLO0 
5797       1.438         XDUB      15:33:55      00068669721TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
944       124.00        XLON      08:43:28      00068656211TRLO0 
4459       124.00        XLON      08:43:28      00068656212TRLO0 
6803       124.00        XLON      08:43:28      00068656213TRLO0 
2795       123.60        XLON      09:49:44      00068658209TRLO0 
2400       123.60        XLON      09:49:44      00068658210TRLO0 
2180       123.20        XLON      12:05:04      00068662099TRLO0 
1900       123.20        XLON      12:16:04      00068662350TRLO0 
6852       123.20        XLON      12:16:04      00068662351TRLO0 
98        123.20        XLON      15:01:12      00068668144TRLO0 
350       123.20        XLON      15:01:12      00068668145TRLO0 
292       123.20        XLON      15:01:12      00068668146TRLO0 
350       123.20        XLON      15:01:12      00068668148TRLO0 
292       123.20        XLON      15:01:12      00068668149TRLO0 
190       123.20        XLON      15:01:14      00068668158TRLO0 
1574       123.20        XLON      15:01:14      00068668159TRLO0 
4749       123.00        XLON      10:37:57      00068659663TRLO0 
5998       123.00        XLON      15:13:17      00068668781TRLO0 
2714       123.00        XLON      15:22:26      00068669177TRLO0 
1170       123.00        XLON      15:22:26      00068669178TRLO0 
4655       122.80        XLON      13:59:08      00068665393TRLO0 
412       122.80        XLON      14:00:25      00068665444TRLO0 
4041       122.80        XLON      14:00:25      00068665447TRLO0 
4534       122.80        XLON      14:46:35      00068667427TRLO0 
4308       122.80        XLON      14:57:15      00068667860TRLO0 
1500       122.80        XLON      15:40:16      00068670052TRLO0 
2851       122.80        XLON      15:40:16      00068670053TRLO0 
82        122.60        XLON      12:52:39      00068663196TRLO0 
2575       122.60        XLON      12:52:39      00068663197TRLO0 
1204       122.60        XLON      12:52:39      00068663198TRLO0 
2649       122.60        XLON      14:26:35      00068666265TRLO0 
4196       122.60        XLON      14:30:12      00068666474TRLO0 
1271       122.60        XLON      14:30:12      00068666475TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
