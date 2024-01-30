DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 January 2024 it purchased a total of 215,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 130,000 85,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.454 GBP1.240 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.438 GBP1.224 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.443287 GBP1.23072

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,460,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1430 1.454 XDUB 08:43:28 00068656230TRLO0 3139 1.454 XDUB 08:43:28 00068656231TRLO0 168 1.454 XDUB 08:43:28 00068656232TRLO0 137 1.450 XDUB 08:43:30 00068656233TRLO0 3426 1.450 XDUB 08:44:28 00068656259TRLO0 1437 1.450 XDUB 08:44:28 00068656260TRLO0 1120 1.448 XDUB 09:33:01 00068657809TRLO0 3660 1.446 XDUB 10:27:19 00068659321TRLO0 953 1.446 XDUB 10:27:19 00068659322TRLO0 4691 1.446 XDUB 11:41:32 00068661402TRLO0 2000 1.446 XDUB 11:41:32 00068661405TRLO0 2000 1.446 XDUB 11:41:32 00068661406TRLO0 1600 1.446 XDUB 11:41:32 00068661407TRLO0 654 1.446 XDUB 11:42:41 00068661428TRLO0 6460 1.444 XDUB 12:04:32 00068662084TRLO0 4541 1.444 XDUB 14:11:05 00068665733TRLO0 1060 1.444 XDUB 14:11:05 00068665734TRLO0 4371 1.444 XDUB 14:25:02 00068666214TRLO0 113 1.444 XDUB 14:25:02 00068666215TRLO0 3468 1.444 XDUB 14:25:02 00068666216TRLO0 663 1.444 XDUB 14:25:02 00068666217TRLO0 2 1.444 XDUB 14:46:31 00068667414TRLO0 3425 1.444 XDUB 14:46:32 00068667415TRLO0 1139 1.444 XDUB 14:46:35 00068667428TRLO0 4693 1.442 XDUB 12:16:02 00068662348TRLO0 2000 1.442 XDUB 12:52:51 00068663202TRLO0 1900 1.442 XDUB 12:52:51 00068663203TRLO0 750 1.442 XDUB 12:52:51 00068663204TRLO0 1715 1.442 XDUB 12:52:51 00068663205TRLO0 4422 1.442 XDUB 12:52:51 00068663206TRLO0 1200 1.442 XDUB 14:50:00 00068667564TRLO0 2400 1.442 XDUB 14:50:00 00068667565TRLO0 1708 1.442 XDUB 14:50:00 00068667566TRLO0 4428 1.442 XDUB 15:17:24 00068668998TRLO0 276 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669456TRLO0 5362 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669457TRLO0 4487 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669458TRLO0 4931 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669459TRLO0 1660 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669461TRLO0 3600 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669462TRLO0 228 1.442 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669463TRLO0 866 1.442 XDUB 15:53:50 00068670608TRLO0 639 1.442 XDUB 15:53:50 00068670609TRLO0 1500 1.442 XDUB 15:53:50 00068670610TRLO0 5031 1.442 XDUB 16:05:23 00068671354TRLO0 1362 1.442 XDUB 16:05:23 00068671355TRLO0 1200 1.442 XDUB 16:05:23 00068671356TRLO0 3734 1.442 XDUB 16:07:42 00068671512TRLO0 399 1.440 XDUB 14:30:12 00068666476TRLO0 1128 1.440 XDUB 14:30:12 00068666481TRLO0 5657 1.440 XDUB 14:30:12 00068666483TRLO0 295 1.440 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669460TRLO0 4524 1.440 XDUB 15:29:16 00068669464TRLO0 451 1.438 XDUB 15:29:19 00068669467TRLO0 5797 1.438 XDUB 15:33:55 00068669721TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 944 124.00 XLON 08:43:28 00068656211TRLO0 4459 124.00 XLON 08:43:28 00068656212TRLO0 6803 124.00 XLON 08:43:28 00068656213TRLO0 2795 123.60 XLON 09:49:44 00068658209TRLO0 2400 123.60 XLON 09:49:44 00068658210TRLO0 2180 123.20 XLON 12:05:04 00068662099TRLO0 1900 123.20 XLON 12:16:04 00068662350TRLO0 6852 123.20 XLON 12:16:04 00068662351TRLO0 98 123.20 XLON 15:01:12 00068668144TRLO0 350 123.20 XLON 15:01:12 00068668145TRLO0 292 123.20 XLON 15:01:12 00068668146TRLO0 350 123.20 XLON 15:01:12 00068668148TRLO0 292 123.20 XLON 15:01:12 00068668149TRLO0 190 123.20 XLON 15:01:14 00068668158TRLO0 1574 123.20 XLON 15:01:14 00068668159TRLO0 4749 123.00 XLON 10:37:57 00068659663TRLO0 5998 123.00 XLON 15:13:17 00068668781TRLO0 2714 123.00 XLON 15:22:26 00068669177TRLO0 1170 123.00 XLON 15:22:26 00068669178TRLO0 4655 122.80 XLON 13:59:08 00068665393TRLO0 412 122.80 XLON 14:00:25 00068665444TRLO0 4041 122.80 XLON 14:00:25 00068665447TRLO0 4534 122.80 XLON 14:46:35 00068667427TRLO0 4308 122.80 XLON 14:57:15 00068667860TRLO0 1500 122.80 XLON 15:40:16 00068670052TRLO0 2851 122.80 XLON 15:40:16 00068670053TRLO0 82 122.60 XLON 12:52:39 00068663196TRLO0 2575 122.60 XLON 12:52:39 00068663197TRLO0 1204 122.60 XLON 12:52:39 00068663198TRLO0 2649 122.60 XLON 14:26:35 00068666265TRLO0 4196 122.60 XLON 14:30:12 00068666474TRLO0 1271 122.60 XLON 14:30:12 00068666475TRLO0 1243 122.40 XLON 16:08:13 00068671538TRLO0 3369 122.40 XLON 16:08:13 00068671539TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 300357 EQS News ID: 1825433 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825433&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)