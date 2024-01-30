Capgemini SE: Capgemini to become Global Partner of the 37th America's Cup

Capgemini press contact:

Victoire Grux

+33 6 04 52 16 55

victoire.grux@capgemini.com

America's Cup press contact:

media@americascup.com

Capgemini to become Global Partner of the 37th America's Cup

New global agreement will see Capgemini bring its leading expertise to one of the most tech driven competitions in the global sporting calendar

Paris, January 30, 2024 - Capgemini announced today that it has signed a new agreement in order to become a Global Partner of the 37th America's Cup, one of the most iconic and prestigious events in the global sporting calendar. Due to be held in Barcelona from August to October this year, Capgemini's sponsorship will bring its extensive expertise in digital innovation, sustainability, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to the tech driven sailing competition, the oldest in the world. As the official data provider, Capgemini will enhance the fan experience with insights and analysis throughout the series.

This latest worldwide partnership is a natural fit for Capgemini's sports sponsorship portfoliothat focuses on leading global events with technology innovation, sustainability, high performance and team spirit at the heart. Capgemini brings to each of these partnerships its broad capabilities in technology and digital to transform the sports experience.

A truly global and historical event where "there is no second place", the 37th America's Cup will see teams from the United States, UK, Italy, Switzerland and France compete in the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Series to determine who goes through to the final round against the current title holder and Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the America's Cup Match.

"In sport and business, the individual is responsible for performing at the highest level as part of a team. The America's Cup is a highly competitive, exciting global event fueled by cutting edge technology and sheer team spirit," comments Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. "Global and technology-driven by nature, this prestigious sailing tournament - more diverse and sustainable than ever this year - embodies many of the Group's values. I am delighted that Capgemini will bring its deep expertise in technology innovation, data and AI to enhance the fan experience of the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona."

"We are thrilled that Capgemini is joining the 37th America's Cup family of sponsors as global partner," said Grant Dalton, CEO of the America's Cup Event. "Capgemini's leading expertise in tech and data will bring great value to the event and fans alike. We are excited to see how Capgemini can help us to make this year's competition the most engaging and insightful digital experience ever for both enthusiasts and new generations of followers."

Championing a more diverse and inclusive sporting landscape

Along with the power of team spirit, Capgemini also believes in unlocking the potential of diversity and inclusion in both business and sport. As a Global Partner of World Rugby's Women in Rugby programme, Capgemini is playing an active role in World Rugby's strategic plan to help accelerate the development of the women's game, by championing female leaders and driving gender equality across the game.

This year's America's Cup is set to be more diverse and inclusive than ever with the Youth America's Cup (17th- 26th September) and Puig Women's America's Cup (5th- 13th October) included in the race schedule to create and provide a pathway to the future generation of women and youth America's Cup sailors. There will be 12 countries competing in each respective Youth and Women's America's Cup events from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

Transforming sport through technology and innovation

The 37th America's Cup partnership builds on Capgemini's already strong track record in adding value to the fan experience and sporting performance through its sports sponsorships.

For the 2023 Ryder Cup, Capgemini provided Outcome IQ, a tool that puts the intelligence of real-time data in the palm of every fan's hand and helped enhance fan experience by tracking outcome probabilities shot by shot.

As Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023, Capgemini played a central role across multiple areas to support a smooth delivery of the tournament and enhance the fan experience.

As part of a multi-year partnership with Peugeot Sport, Capgemini provides the Peugeot 9X8 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) program team with advanced digital tools and analytics to enhance the performance of the team and the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar.





About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About The America's Cup

The America's Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy -dating back to 1851- and stands as one of the hardest sporting endeavors. The New York Yacht Club, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, held the trophy for 132 years before losing it in 1983 to Australia. Since then, the Cup has only been won by teams from the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand.

The current Defender of the America's Cup is Emirates Team New Zealand, representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

The 37th America's Cup will take place between 22nd August and 22nd October 2024 in the beating heart of Barcelona, one of the most visited cities on planet earth. Situated around Port Vell and out along the beach to Port Olympic, the sailing world has made Barcelona their home for what promises to be one of the most intense America's Cups in the event's 174-year history.

https://www.americascup.com/

Attachment